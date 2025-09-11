An FSU Student’s Guide to Enjoying Tallahassee Alone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming back to FSU after spending months in what felt like purgatory (aka your hometown) is an adjustment that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. You go from being at home with your family and always having built-in people to hang out with, to Tallahassee, where you suddenly have all this time and no clue how to fill it.

Instead of spending all your free time in your dorm or apartment waiting for your next class to start, I’ve compiled a few ways you can spend your time at FSU alone.

Tanning (or existing) on Landis Green

Landis Green is the campus hangout spot. If you show up with a blanket, a book, or just your headphones, you can instantly blend into the scene. It’s a place where everyone is hanging out with friends or minding their business in between classes.

You’ll constantly see people hammocking, tossing frisbees, or straight-up napping. No one’s looking at you in any specific way for being alone since there’s so much going on, including a constant bustle of people and clubs going in and out of the green. What’s great about Landis Green and the campus in general is that everyone’s doing their own thing, but doing it together. Plus, catching some Florida sun between classes is a plus.

The Sweet Shop CafE & Lounge

If you’re anything like me, you also discovered the Sweet Shop during your freshman orientation and never looked back. It sits right across from campus, so after some Landis Green tanning, it’s the perfect place to grab a quick smoothie or bite to eat.

The whole atmosphere just feels like it was built for solo students. There are cozy booths, comfort food, and it’s just the kind of place where you can sip coffee, knock out an assignment, and people-watch. As a bonus, if you remember to bring a Sharpie, you can sign your name along the booths or walls to sort of leave your mark.

First Friday at Railroad Square

If you want to dip your toes into Tallahassee’s artsy side and explore activities beyond campus or Collegetown, Railroad Square is definitely the move, especially on First Friday. Now, what exactly is First Friday? Well, on the first Friday of every month, Railroad Square is filled to the brim with food trucks, live music, local artists, little shops, and all kinds of random performances. It’s chaotic in the best way.

You can wander around solo with a snack in hand, browse art, and maybe buy some new decor for your dorm. What makes Railroad Square so perfect is that it’s crowded enough that you don’t feel super alone, but you can also find endless ways to make your own fun.

FSU Museum of Fine Arts

The Museum of Fine Arts (MoFA) might just take the cake as one of the most underutilized hidden gems on campus. The MoFA is free for students and has rotating exhibits that are out of this world exciting, especially coming from a campus museum.

Going solo actually makes the experience better. You can take your time with pieces that catch your eye and walk through the museum without feeling rushed or dragged around. Plus, it’s a solid break from the chaos of campus life when you need some peace and quiet between classes.

All in all, Florida State is arguably one of the best schools in terms of campus life; there’s always something to do that gets you out of your dorm or apartment, and you don’t need a huge group of people to do it!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!