Turning Old Tops Into a Fashion Statement: Sewing and Non-sewing Methods

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, you have piles of clothes from years ago that you claim you’re going to wear, but actually don’t. Maybe this is a different problem I have that I don’t need to get into right now, but the point is, I’m sure most of us have at least one or two tank tops lying around that we don’t use.

Lately, instead of buying new clothes for an event, especially themed parties, I’ve been finding old tank tops and repurposing them. It sounds daunting at first, but it’s truly simple. The best part is, if it doesn’t come out exactly how you want, who knows… maybe you’ll start a new fashion trend!

I know not all of us have a sewing machine or a sewing kit. However, I will mention that a cheap sewing kit is very useful to have around (you can even get one at CVS). Sewing sounds like a difficult task, but to be honest, the hardest part about sewing, whether using the machine or doing it by hand, is threading the needle. If that isn’t a skill you want to unlock today, there are also several ways to repurpose old tank tops without sewing.

That being said, here are a few ways to turn your old tank tops into new, cuter tops using sewing and non-sewing methods. This can also be applied to regular T-shirts, but I recommend tank tops because they’re easier to adjust and customize!

Sewing Hack for a V-Neckline

This method is for you if you don’t like your tank top’s neckline. For this, don’t worry about a machine; all you need is a needle and thread. If you don’t have sewing materials or already like the fit of your tank top, skip to the non-sewing methods section for two ways to customize your top!

In my experience, I have noticed the biggest issue I have with tank tops is that the neckline is usually an awkward fit. Or sometimes the regular square neckline is just a bit too boring. A hack that I use quite often to create a V-neckline is to pinch the middle of the neckline (starting from a square or scoop neck), gather the fabric, and then take a sewing needle through the gathering.

You can pretty much create whatever neckline you desire by cutting and hemming, but it does take a bit more skill! If you’re a beginner at sewing, I recommend just using the V-neckline hack from above and then adding a little something extra to the cinched area. These could be some beads, a little bow, or even a flower!

Non-Sewing Methods to Add Designs

Using scissors

For this first hack, all you need is a pair of scissors. Depending on how much you cut up, you could even use these tops as a beach cover-up. I feel like I’m bringing back 2016 with this method, but the easiest way to repurpose an old tank top is to cut and tie it!

I recommend cutting lines into the back of the top and then using “weaving” techniques to create a fun design. It takes a bit of time to get the hang of it, but once you figure it out, it’s super easy and only takes a few minutes! This is my go-to hack if I need a last-minute going-out top for a party or a cover-up for the beach.

Bleaching

The second easy way that I like to use is to create designs by using bleach. This method works best if your tank top is any color other than white. Since this involves the use of bleach, please be careful; use gloves and wear a mask to take the correct safety measures.

For this, I take a tank top (or regular T-shirt) and put a cardboard square inside so the liquid doesn’t bleed to the other side. Then I use a paintbrush to brush on the bleach into any design of my choosing. I recommend using Pinterest to find a design you like! You can also dilute the bleach to create different “shades.”

Don’t bother buying new clothes for the summer! Go to your closet and grab those tops that have just been collecting dust. Even if you don’t have old tank tops sitting in your closet, you can thrift some or ask a friend if they have any extras. You could even turn this into a girls’ night activity.

There are so many ways to repurpose old tops into tops you love. The methods that I mentioned are just jumping-off points, so feel free to use creative freedom and explore what you truly want your tops to look like. Happy DIY-ing!

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