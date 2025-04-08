7 Must-Have Items for Your Summer Capsule Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The weather is getting hotter, and the UV is getting higher, so now is the perfect time to start creating your perfect summer wardrobe. While trends come and go, it’s essential to have some solid basics in your closet that’ll last you all season long. These seven items can be used to build the perfect base for any summer outfit.

Linen Pants Linen pants are light and breathable, making them the perfect summer staple. You can dress them down for a day at the beach or dress them up for a night out with the girls. The trick is finding a pair that isn’t see-through, and this pair from Princess Polly checks all the boxes. Denim Shorts View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abercrombie & Fitch (@abercrombie) A good pair of denim is essential to your summer wardrobe. Abercrombie & Fitch has a silhouette and wash for everyone, or if you’re willing to splurge, Levi’s denim will last you a lifetime. Denim shorts are easy to style with anything from a graphic tee to a flowy blouse, making them a go-to for summer! sundress No summer wardrobe is complete without a good sundress. Just like linen pants, a sundress can be dressed up with a good jewelry stack and some sandals or can be thrown over your favorite bikini for a day on the water. Whether you prefer floral prints, solid colors, or breezy maxi dresses, sundresses are an easy way to stay stylish and comfortable during the hotter months. Tank Tops View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerie (@aerie) Tank tops are the perfect item to pair with any bottoms. A black or white tank top can take you a long way. Plus, there’s a cut, style, and color for everyone. A tank can be worn alone during those warm summer days or layered under a button-down or a denim jacket for those cool summer nights. sandals Whether you prefer a strappy sandal or a classic Birkenstock clog like me, sandals are the shoe of the summer. Sandals are lightweight and easy to slip on and off, making them the ideal choice for any summer activity. Neutral shades like beige, black, or white go with everything, while colorful or beaded styles can add a fun touch to your outfit. Chunky Jewelry View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAVOI (@bypavoi) When the weather gets hotter, tops get smaller, and jewelry gets bigger. Chunky jewelry is a must-have for summer. It works with gold, silver, or even mixed metal; chunky jewelry that doesn’t break the bank is key. PAVOI jewelry from Amazon is both cute and inexpensive. Plus, it’s tarnish-resistant, so it won’t turn green after a day at the beach or pool. Activewear Sets A matching activewear set is a must-have for those more active days. Pair biker shorts with an oversized T-shirt for a more casual look, or wear the set together for those summer workouts. Black matches everything, or pick a fun color to spice up your summer wardrobe.

Building the perfect summer wardrobe doesn’t mean you have to break the bank to stay on trend. With these seven staple pieces, you’ll have a versatile and stylish closet that will keep you cool and comfortable all season long!

