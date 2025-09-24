My Favorite DIY Clothing Tricks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding a personal style and successfully executing it can be difficult. My hopes get high while scrolling through Pinterest and Instagram Reels, and by the end of it, I feel confident in the styles I gravitate towards.

Then I go to my closet… filled with basic shirts, athleisure, and a sizable collection of graphic tees. All comfortable options, but ones that feel lackluster compared to the styling achievements I see online.

However, going out to find stylish statement pieces to add to your wardrobe can be expensive. To combat this, I started to dive into the Do-It-Yourself world, which was nerve-racking at first. I don’t have any experience with sewing machines, and I was worried that the DIY projects would be too difficult, but thanks to some of the tricks I’ve picked up along the way, I’ve found a way to comfortably DIY without stressing about the more technically advanced projects.

Customizing Tank Tops and Shirts

Cropping and cutting out new necklines on shirts feels like a staple to the college girl’s experience. By now, I’ve found that my go-to alteration is made to the sleeves — I cut just inwards from the top seamline, enlarging the armholes to make them reach the middle of my ribs. Then, ta-da! I’ve got a muscle tee.

I’ve since expanded these customizations further, going as far as putting new designs on shirts. Most recently, I customized a tank top to wear to a concert. The tank top was a plain, white, fitted shirt, but I wanted to add a specific symbol relating to the band.

After trying on the shirt and marking in pencil the space I wanted the design to be in, I opened the design on my laptop, turned the brightness all the way up, and stretched the shirt over the display. Taking my pencil, I then outlined the design on the shirt. After this, I put the shirt back on my table and filled in the design with my fabric markers, with some papers inside the shirt to prevent any bleeding.

Within twenty minutes, I had a shirt exactly like what I’d been picturing!

Patches from Scraps

Ever wondered what to do with those leftover T-shirt cutting scraps? Making your own patches is a great way of upcycling those scraps.

For patches, I prefer using stencils and fabric paint as opposed to fabric markers. To make stencils, I like either printing the design or outlining it with a pencil the same way I do for T-shirts. Before cutting the negative space to form the stencil, layering it with clear packing tape is a great way to ensure that you can reuse the stencil. This also makes it more stable for the next step!

I like to take my fabric scraps and cut them into rectangular shapes. Then, I layer the stencil on top and use fabric paint to stamp in the design. Sometimes, I’ll even freehand a design. After letting it dry for a bit, you’ll have a homemade patch! These are great for whipstitching onto jackets, shirts, and bags.

Safety pins, Ribbons, and Charms

Safety pins are more than just practical ways to adjust the fit of your clothes; they’re also great ways to add details to your outfits.

My personal preference is to add some extra silver to my outfits by adding safety pins to the laces of my shoes or to the edges of my jackets, but safety pins can be used to create intricate designs like the ones I see on Pinterest.

They’re also a great way to add ribbons and charms to your jackets, shirts, and bags. By using just a pair of pliers, you can add small chains and charms to safety pins. You could also tie smaller ribbons and pin them to anything you’d like.

Doing this can elevate a look from something simple and plain to something eye-catching and full of personal details. That’s why I’ve grown to love these DIY clothing tricks so much; they’re quick and easy ways to add your own style to even the simplest outfits.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!