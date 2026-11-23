This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friendsgiving is a holiday possibly more celebrated than Thanksgiving itself, with everybody excited to join their friends around the table for some great eats and some long-overdue time together. However, “great eats” is subjective, and what’s great for you might be left sitting by others.

The success of your dish isn’t always based on the skill of your cooking. I’ve personally had horrible attempts at dishes turn out to be the life of the party. It could be due to preference, or it could be due to presentation. Don’t be offended when two people don’t want to eat your version of Tini’s Mac and Cheese, but maybe start asking questions when you’re doing your second lap at the dinner table, and your dish is still untouched.

Before you start preheating the oven, let’s talk about some ways you can make sure you’re not taking home a Tupperware container full of your uneaten food, and what you can do to ensure your dish is appreciated at the table.

Friendsgiving Preferences

During Friendsgiving celebrations, I find that many people have different ideas of what their potlucks should look like. From organized spreadsheets detailing who needs to be responsible for what, to region-specific themed gatherings, or even dishes that coordinate to the first letter of our names, we all just want to be able to gather with our friends and enjoy some delicious food.

However, you shouldn’t be whipping up delicious meals that are solely catered to one person. For instance, if you make a dish with chili peppers and know that a majority of your friends cannot tolerate spicy food but one person can, then you shouldn’t rely on that person’s appetite alone to make up for the lost audience of friends who cannot enjoy that dish.

Additionally, if your Friendsgiving is explicitly Thanksgiving-themed, then it wouldn’t be in your best interest to bring dishes that don’t fit, like a sushi bake. No hate to a sushi bake; that’s like a top ten food to me, but I just wouldn’t pair it with a side of stuffing and mac and cheese.

When making your dish, keep in mind the theme surrounding your gathering to make something yummy that can pair with anything. Not only that, make sure to curate dishes that can be eaten by all; keep in mind the spice tolerance of your friends as well as food allergies!

Presentation

As I said before, your cooking might not be the problem, and you shouldn’t assume it is. Look at how your dish is presented on the table alongside the dishes of your friends and ask yourself these questions: Is your food covered by a lid? Is it off-color, like slightly gray?

If it’s covered by a lid, there’s your first problem. When a friend is carrying a plate and perusing their options at the dinner table, they don’t want to risk dropping all their food by taking a hand and going to open a lid. If they can’t see your food from the jump, there is little chance that many people will be eating it. Additionally, warm food covered by a lid usually makes it sweaty–you know, that “gross wet” that food can get from condensation. Do yourself a favor and get rid of that lid.

Is your dish too grey? One year, I made these latkes for my Friendsgiving, and to my utter dismay, nobody wanted to eat them. When I asked for the truth, my friend admitted to me that they looked a little unappetizing due to their color. When oil cools, and things that have been fried sit out without proper materials, they start to look a little gray and soggy. Truth be told, if I didn’t bring the dish, I probably wouldn’t have wanted to eat it either.

Try to dry your fried food on a wire rack instead of pressing it into a paper-towel-covered container; it’ll just soak up all the moisture. If your dish does happen to already look gray, try adding some nice garnish for a pop of color. Consider fresh additives like parsley, dill, or chives for that desired look!

The Hidden Art of Effort

This one ties into presentation.

Effort goes a long way in how much people enjoy your dish. Taking the time to make your dish look presentable and yummy makes a huge difference in the enjoyment. If your friends know how much time, effort, and love you have poured into your dish, then they are sure to make space for it on their plate.

So don’t just open a can of cranberry sauce and plunk it onto a plate or even just bring a drink and some napkins to call it a day; do something to show your friends that you care about the food you all get to share during this special holiday season. Personally, I wouldn’t pay any mind to the pre-bought Publix mac and cheese, but I would go back for seconds on the homemade version. Knowing that someone cared enough to take the time to make a dish for me is more than enough to make it good.

You don’t have to be a great cook to make your food enjoyable either, but I would say you just need to show your care in the dish. Friendsgiving wouldn’t be anything if not for the fact that you’re spending it with your friends.

Be prepared to not only eat some amazing food, but to have some great fun with those you love!

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