This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, most of us are packing our bags and heading home for Thanksgiving break. However, for those of us staying, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays, and hosting a Friendsgiving is one of the best. Whether you’re cooking in an apartment kitchen or your dorm microwave and a dream, pulling off a dinner with your close friends can be easily done.

Set the Right Vibe

View this post on Instagram Before the food is prepped and anyone arrives, a few small touches could transform your space from a bland spot into an actual dinner party. Turn off all the heavy lights and rely on string or fairy lights, candles, and even ambient lamps. Then grab a roll of brown kraft paper to use as a table runner so your guests can write what they are thankful for directly on the table with colorful markers and pens. You can also pair it with candlesticks or mini pumpkins to have a centerpiece. To make the space photo-ready, hang a custom banner on the wall that says Friendsgiving along with cute hand-drawn autumn doodles. This serves as a DIY photo backdrop so you and your girls can snap pictures for your Instagram feeds all day long.

Plan Fun Activities

View this post on Instagram The best part of Friendsgiving is the buildup before the food even hits the table. Having a few low-key activities planned keeps the energy up while the final dishes are in the oven or while people wait for everyone else. You can start by setting up a cozy hot chocolate and snack board station where everyone can customize their own sweet treats. Not only will your friends get to mingle with each other, but it also opens up the evening better. Once everyone has had time to catch up, that’s when games can begin! A classic one that never fails is the spoons card game, where you race to grab a spoon from the center while trying to collect four of a kind. If you like to get more competitive, break your guests into teams and have one team representative compete against the other to try and scoop as many cotton balls into their team’s bowl as quickly as possible. If you’re really feeling up for a challenge, have your teams compete for who can grab the most M&M’s with chopsticks. Friendsgiving is the perfect time to get as silly and creative as you want. You can even make paper crowns for the winners!

Make It Your Own

View this post on Instagram At the end of the day, Thanksgiving does not have to be an elaborate home-cooked dinner. It’s about taking the time to share a meal with the people you love most Instead of stressing over cooking everything yourself, you can turn your dinner into a fun alphabet potluck. Each guest will bring a dish based on the first letter of their first name. This keeps the menu balanced, budget-friendly, and creates a fun environment for when everyone arrives. If your name starts with an A, you can bring apple cider. Your item of choice does not have to be a dish. It can be a drink or dessert. Apple cider anything is always a favorite among my friends, and it gives the table a fall feeling. For those who have a C, you have lots of options. You can bring cornbread, cookies, and even a charcuterie board. There are plenty of ways to get creative while also staying budget-friendly. Before you do a Friendsgiving with your girls, make sure to put everyone in a group chat so those with allergies can communicate what they can’t eat. Not only will it be a fun party, but it will also be safe.

Wind Down After Dinner