5 Desserts To Bake for Your Family This Thanksgiving

As we enter November, many of us are juggling exams, studying, and planning for spring classes. I’d say school is definitely getting intense. Despite all the stress, there’s one thing we can all look forward to: Thanksgiving break! It’s the perfect time to slow down, spend quality moments with family, share prayers, and, most importantly, enjoy all the delicious desserts.

If you’re ready to take on the role of head baker this Thanksgiving, I’ve got you covered with the perfect lineup of sweet recipes. Using simple ingredients and cozy, nostalgic Thanksgiving flavors, these treats are guaranteed to impress and might earn you the title of “official dessert maker” for all future Thanksgivings!

Pumpkin Flan View this post on Instagram Flan is one of my all-time favorite desserts, and what better way to bring it to Thanksgiving than by adding a classic pumpkin twist? The rich caramel glaze, combined with the warm vanilla and pumpkin flavors, creates a perfectly sweet and unforgettable treat! This recipe by Lola’s Cocina is sure to steal the spotlight. It includes all the traditional flan ingredients, but the addition of pumpkin purée is exactly what it needs to create the most delicious Flan de Calabaza. Apple Crumble Pie View this post on Instagram What’s Thanksgiving without pie? Apple crumble pie is an all-time favorite that combines warm hints of cinnamon, sweet caramelized apples, and a perfectly crunchy crust topping that leaves everyone wanting another slice. This recipe by Spend With Pennies is simple yet delicious, using basic ingredients to create a pie that’s not only tasty but also beautiful enough to take center stage on your Thanksgiving table. Sweet Potato S’mores Pie View this post on Instagram One of my favorite classic Thanksgiving treats, sweet potato pie, is an absolute must at every celebration. Though opinions may differ, I believe it’s best topped with toasted marshmallows — their soft, gooey texture perfectly complements the rich sweetness of the pie. Aimee’s Pretty Palate features an amazing sweet potato pie topped with those irresistible fluffy white clouds. The easy-to-follow recipe is sure to impress and have everyone asking for a copy. Pumpkin Tres Leches View this post on Instagram This pumpkin twist on a beloved Hispanic pastry is sure to become the family’s favorite by the end of the night. Pumpkin tres leches is the perfect Thanksgiving dessert; with its ultra-moist cake and fluffy whipped topping, you’ll find yourself making this all year round! On A Cozy Kitchen, you can find a great recipe for this cake. It’s an authentic, from-scratch version that captures all the warm flavors of the season. This deliciously moist cake is definitely a must-have on any Thanksgiving table! Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls View this post on Instagram This pastry will definitely have everyone sneaking some for breakfast the next morning. Pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls are one of the yummiest and fluffiest treats you can serve at the table. While they might seem simple, the homemade dough and warm pumpkin spice filling will have everyone’s taste buds in a festive mood. This Mess in the Kitchen recipe walks you through each step of making both the dough and the glaze, giving you the perfect chance to show off your baking skills. These delicious rolls are so good, you’ll be whipping up a second batch before the first one even disappears!

As Thanksgiving Day quickly approaches, I hope you’re as excited as I am to celebrate, and most importantly, to indulge in all the delicious food and sweets! If you’re ready to take on the challenge (and the honor) of baking for the holiday, try one of these recipes and watch everyone fall in love with your baking skills!

