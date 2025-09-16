Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: My Favorite Fall Baking Recipes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is officially here, and I couldn’t be more excited. As soon as the semester kicks off and football season begins, my mind immediately turns to one thing: baking. If you ask me, there’s nothing better than cozying up with something warm and freshly baked when the weather finally cools down.

My friends are always asking what’s coming out of the oven next, and let’s just say my apartment usually smells like vanilla extract. If you’re looking for fall baking inspiration, I’m sharing my four favorite go-to recipes — from a classic banana bread to a show-stopping pumpkin cake roll.

Pumpkin oatmeal cookies I love oats in my skincare routine, but somehow I never thought to bake with them until recently. When I came across this recipe from the New York Times, I knew I had to try it. Oatmeal cookies are a very simple, yet traditional cookie that is loved year after year. What makes this recipe special is the addition of pumpkin, adding that fall kick. What’s better than a treat that’s cozy and packed with good-for-you ingredients? These pumpkin oatmeal cookies are soft, chewy, and full of warm flavor. A pro-tip: toss in a handful of mini chocolate chips or raisins to add a little extra flair — it makes a huge difference. classic banana bread View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victorea Valentina (@victoreavalentinaa) Pumpkin might be the star of fall, but banana bread is a year-round classic that never fails. There’s something so comforting about a warm slice fresh from the oven. This recipe has become a true go-to for me because it’s reliable and easy to make. Plus, it’s the best way to give those overripe bananas a new life. This recipe from A Latte Food has never let me down. It’s super simple to whip up, and the result is always a super moist, flavorful loaf that’s great to enjoy solo or share with friends. Pumpkin Spice gooey bars If you want a dessert that looks impressive but takes barely any effort, pumpkin spice gooey bars are the answer. Think fall-inspired blondies with a simple yellow cake mix crust and a rich, creamy pumpkin filling. I think they’re so good they could give Crumbl a run for its money. The center is perfectly gooey, creating a luxurious, melt-in-your-mouth texture that’s impossible to resist. This recipe from Delish is beginner-friendly but delivers bakery-level results. I recommend bringing a batch to your friends, or even your teaching assistants and professors, and prepare for the compliments to come flooding in. pumpkin cake roll View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chocolate with Grace (@chocolatewithgrace) For a dessert that’s both aesthetic and delicious, nothing beats the traditional pumpkin cake roll. It’s a fall staple for a reason. A soft, spiced pumpkin cake is rolled around a sweet, tangy cream cheese frosting, and it’s surprisingly simple to make despite how complicated it looks. The process reminds me of making cinnamon rolls, but the final product is pure fall perfection. I found my go-to recipe for this at Chocolate with Grace, and it’s guaranteed to impress your guests and satisfy all pumpkin and fall lovers.

If you’re looking for a sign to lean into all things fall, this is it. Grab your favorite apron, turn on your favorite playlist, and let these recipes fill your home with cozy vibes. Honestly, nothing says fall quite like a perfectly baked pumpkin treat or a warm slice of banana bread to share with the people you love.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!