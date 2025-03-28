This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Growing up as the only person with curly hair in a household isn’t for the weak. It can become overwhelming to navigate ways to style your hair with so many different curl types and products with little knowledge. As a girl with 19 years of experience and lots of trial and error under her belt, I’m here to share what’s worked best for me as a universal curl guide!

Must-Haves For Curly Hair

If I want my curls to be nice, two things I have to do are to soak my hair in water and to sleep in a satin bonnet the night before. Water is the key to activating curls to enter the styling phase. I always use a spray bottle, which you can get anywhere, like Target or CVS, to drench my hair before I put any product in it. This makes my hair a lot easier to detangle and style without damage while also helping to reduce frizz and making for a great mid-day touch-up!

One of the main things I stress is wearing a bonnet to sleep. This isn’t only a tip for girls with curly hair but an overall universal hair care tip. From testing out braids, buns, and no style, nothing keeps my hair as healthy and maintained as a bonnet. Satin bonnets typically range anywhere from $6 to $13, making for a great long-term investment. They usually have an adjustable elastic or tie band to wrap around your head. If there’s one thing to purchase or take away, it’d be to get a bonnet.

After continuous bonnet usage, my hair has become easier to style (with less frizz and tangles), softer, and healthier. They’re fairly simple to put on (I usually flip my head upside down and throw it all in there) and are truly lifesavers in the morning, especially when in a rush.

Finding the Right Curly Hair Products

There are countless different styling creams, gels, brands, and curl products out there that adhere to a variety of curl types. As much as I hate to admit it, in the past, I fell victim to buying any viral curl product without realizing if it would actually work for my hair type.

Finding out your curl pattern is the first step to figuring out a curl regime. Some hair patterns require more hydration than others, which starts from its porosity (aka your hair’s ability to hold water). The less your hair retains water, the lower your porosity is, and vice versa. Typically, you’ll want to focus on hydrating products and lighter products the higher your porosity. Hydration and moisture can be the keys to getting your curls to stay throughout the day, which is why it’s so important to determine your porosity and curl type!

Curl type is another hurdle to cross when figuring out what products work best for you. Understanding your curl type will let you know what ingredients your hair needs, from shape to elasticity. Once you figure out your curl pattern and hair conditions, seek out different lotions and gels that adhere to your specific conditions. My personal favorite curl brands are Curlsmith, Rizos Curls, and MissJessies (I’d also recommend PATTERN for more hydrating products!).

If you’re just starting your curly hair routine, I’d recommend starting with a simple styling cream or lotion, along with a gel (soft or hard, depending on your curl type). These are two must-haves that you’ll use daily to style and feed your curls! Remember, you never have to spend a lot of money on a specific product for it to be good; most of the time, less is more.

Washing Curly Hair

Hair washing days become a hassle for good reason. Curly hair isn’t meant to be washed as frequently as other hair types, so reducing hair washing to one to two times a week is recommended. This is because curly hair is typically drier, needing more natural oils and moisture that washing takes away. Washing hair now becomes the ultimate everything shower to really clean and hydrate my hair.

With curly hair comes a lot of built-up products and oils occasionally. I like to use a scalp brush to really get in there and clean my scalp as best as I can with my shampoo. Take your time with this step, especially if you use a lot of different products (guilty). After I cleanse my scalp, I love going in with a hair mask at least once a week or every three showers. Living in hot and humid environments causes my curls to become frizzier and damaged over time. Going in with a hair mask for at least 10 to 20 minutes really helps bring back that soft feeling and moisture to your curls.

Post-shower care is just as important as a hair-washing routine. If I’m feeling lazy, I’ll usually go in with a leave-in conditioner so my hair stays hydrated as it air dries. When I’m feeling fancy, I’ll style my curls before letting them dry and sit nicely in my bonnet for the next morning.

Different Curly Hairstyles

Luckily, there are so many different styles for your curls that you can do post-everything shower or for the day. From the bowl method to finger coiling, there are a variety of ways you can leave your hair down. Personally, I’ve found that the finger coiling method is a universal way for my curls to stay defined. Admittedly, it’s a pain since you’re wrapping all your curls between your fingers into sections, but the results are definitely worth a try to see if it works for you! You can control the amount of space and whether you’re aiming for looser or tighter curls, which is why it’s my personal favorite!

Once you have your curls set and defined, you can do a variety of hairstyles. From half-up-half-downs to a simple let-down, you can style your hair in different ways throughout the week until, eventually, the everything shower comes around. Remember, when styling your hair, curl cream and a spray bottle of water are going to be your partners in crime to secure that definition and hydration!

The most important tip I can give when it comes to curls is to be patient. When trying to figure out a new regime or fix your hair health, it can take time to truly find a pattern that works for you. Patience and testing will be your best friends on your curl journey!

