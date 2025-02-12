GRWM: Curly Hair Products That Seriously Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ever wondered how some people manage to have flawless hair every day? It’s not just luck — it’s all about the right routine. In this article, I’m sharing my tried-and-true hair routine that keeps my locks looking healthy and vibrant, no matter the season. From the products I swear by to the techniques that make all the difference, get ready to transform your hair game!

I start with a gentle shampoo that cleanses without stripping natural oils, followed by a nourishing conditioner that adds moisture and shine. Weekly deep conditioning treatments are a must to keep my hair soft and manageable. I also use a heat protectant before styling to prevent damage. My favorite tip? Sleeping on a silk pillowcase reduces frizz and breakage. With these simple steps, anyone can achieve beautiful, healthy hair. Ready to elevate your hair care routine? Let’s dive in and discover my secrets to gorgeous hair!

Pre-Wash

Hair oiling became super popular in 2024, and it’s a staple in my routine that I’ll implement forever. After bleaching my hair, the harsh chemicals made it start breaking off at the root.

The Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Growth Oil has completely saved my roots, and my hair has grown seven inches in four months with a trim in between that time. Along with this, I apply the kure hair mask from amika to my middle and ends. I leave this in my hair for at least six hours. This has made it stronger and more moisturized, repairing my breakage.

shampoo & conditioner

The tip to healthy hair is properly cleaning the root of your hair to stimulate its growth. I wash my hair twice a week to train it not to produce an abundant amount of oil but still keep the follicles unclogged from all the products.

I currently rotate between the Redken All Soft Curls, Redken Extreme Length, and Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner. I always shampoo twice, once with the shampoo from the rotation and second with the Acidic Bonding Concentrate from Redken.

Finding what works for you is key to perfecting your routine. These are my all-time favorites that have never failed me. With these shampoos, I have no shedding or hair fallout, which ensures that it remains long and healthy. These conditioners also have a great slip so that I don’t even have to detangle my hair because the moisture releases the tangles themselves.

Heat styling

As a curly hair girl, heat styling my hair is something I do about once a month. If you take the proper precautions, the occasional silk press won’t be as damaging as you think. Starting with a heat protectant is essential; my current favorites are Color Wow and Garnier.

After this, I use my Shark FlexStyle to give me a bouncy blowout, and my trick to this is applying moose to my root and either the OLAPLEX or OUAI oil to my ends. My hair loves moisture, so before I go in with my blow-dryer, I always add the Redken One United treatment to the body of my hair and its Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Conditioner to my bangs.

My Wash and Go

Most of the time, my hair is natural, and it took me years to tackle its Type 3C requirements. Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls hair lotion has been a staple in my routine for years. This product smells amazing and leaves my hair feeling so moisturized. After applying that, I lather on Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream, and my curls have never been so bouncy and full. I end with a soft gel (my current favorite is Miss Jessie’s) and then use an oil to separate my curls.

final tips

By the end of the week, I always end on a slick back — whether it’s a bun, ponytail, or in a claw clip. I start by oiling my roots to let my hair absorb some biotin and rosemary. This is the perfect time to add a hair mask before you wash it. Finally, just add an Eco Styling Gel, and you’re good to go!

This is the hair routine that works best for me, and I hope you find it helpful, too. There are so many styling products that it can be overwhelming. If you give some of these a chance, you might be surprised to find your number of good hair days increases exponentially.

