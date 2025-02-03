So, We’re All Sick? 4 Ways I’m Fighting the Tally Flu

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s flu season, and unfortunately, I’ve joined the fast-growing number of FSU students who are sick. When people joke about the Tally flu, they’re only half kidding. As a freshman, this is my second time getting sick, and I’m happy to report this case is a bit milder than my first.

That said, I’ve adopted every remedy in the book to kick it as quickly as possible. It’s not the easiest feat in a college dorm, but you make do with what you’ve got. So, here are some ways in which I’m recovering during flu season!

Staying Hydrated View this post on Instagram A post shared by Traditional Medicinals (@tradmedicinals) The most tried-and-true method is drinking a lot of fluids. Water is a girl’s best friend in every way — from clearer skin to higher energy to kicking that cold. I keep my Hydro Flask filled and with me at all times! And as much as I love coffee, I try to cut back on my caffeine consumption when sick. It can contribute to dehydration, which is the last thing I want when I’m sick. Water isn’t the only liquid I keep nearby. Gatorade and Powerade are both great for hydration. Tea is the perfect way to soothe my aching throat; my personal favorite is Throat Coat. It has special ingredients designed to help with throat discomfort and pain, and it’s the open secret of every theatre performer. I love the Lemon Echinacea flavor because it’s great for the throat and boosts the immune system. I mix in honey for added relief. Taking Vitamins While vitamins aren’t for everyone, I’ve found they’ve been really good for my recovery. I take vitamin C and Elderberry gummies, which can help your immune system and speed up your recovery. Check what medications you’re taking with a medical provider beforehand, but vitamins can be a great way to strengthen your overall health, even when you aren’t sick. Staying In View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌈😼Only silly cats allowed😼🌈 (@meow.citos) Possibly the hardest challenge a college student can face is going to bed early! Late-night study sessions, midnight Taco Bell runs, and everything else in between are tempting, but they’re also a big no-no when sick. The body needs rest when it’s fighting off sickness, and if you overexert yourself, it doesn’t have the energy to do so. I make sure my pillows are extra fluffed, my snacks are nearby, and my Netflix is all booted up and ready. My current sickness show has been the new season of XO Kitty. It gives me all the excitement I’ve been missing from the comfort of my bed. As tempting as it may be to go on fun adventures with my friends, I have to make sure I listen to my body and what it needs. Masking Up Masking up when sick might be the most important thing during the cold season! Wearing a mask won’t help me get better any faster, but it’ll help prevent others from getting sick. Especially being a freshman and living with all of my peers — it’s easy for sickness to rip through the student population. If I can’t stay home, wearing a mask is the second-best way to prevent the spread.

Since many of us are getting sick, it’s important to take care of ourselves and those around us. These are the things I’ve been doing this flu season, but it’s all about finding the perfect routine for yourself. Wishing all those who are sick out there a speedy recovery. Get well soon!

