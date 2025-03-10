Ranking 25 Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Flavors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Everyone who knows me knows I’m a Burt’s Bees chapstick addict. I can’t help it; I go through a full tube of chapstick every two weeks because I love how soft and hydrated it leaves my lips feeling after using it. After countless years of being a Burt’s Bees devotee, I’ve finally ranked all the lip balm flavors I’ve tried so far!

Plain/Beeswax

I think this one is too basic. There’s no color, no flavor, and no flair. I find the texture of this lip balm too firm, and it doesn’t glide smoothly across my lips. You’ll never see me with a plain/beeswax lip balm, and if you do, please know I was desperate.

Hemp

At least there’s flavor, but can this even be considered a flavor? In my opinion, hemp-flavored lip balm is about as exciting as grass-flavored lip balm.

Honey

Honey is a legit flavor, and I want to love it, but it’s cursed with the same texture as the plain/beeswax lip balm. It has an enjoyable scent overall, though, which redeems it slightly.

Peppermint

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burt's Bees (@burtsbees) A staple of the Burt’s Bees holiday pack, peppermint is a tingly and refreshing flavor, but it might be a little too refreshing, especially during winter when cracked lips aren’t uncommon.

Tropical Pineapple

This flavor shouts its arrival; every time I uncap this flavor, the scent immediately hits my nose. While I love flavors that have a strong presence, this one just doesn’t do it for me.

Dragonfruit Lemon

A very promising fruity combination that fell a little bit short. I felt that the scent and flavor of this lip balm weren’t as crisp as they should’ve been. However, for those who want a less scented but still buttery lip balm, this one could be the one for you.

Mango

I’m not the biggest mango fan which is the main reason why this flavor is ranked so low. However, if you love the scent of mango, go for this one, and you won’t be disappointed.

Watermelon

Cute, fresh, and overall not a bad flavor. Although, I wish it was tinted since it’d be the perfect companion to the only other tinted lip balm (no spoilers!).

Pink Grapefruit

A solid fruity flavor, albeit a bit boring. I mean, it’s a Burt’s Bees product, so it could never be bad. You can’t compare simple and refreshing flavors like pink grapefruit to the complex and nuanced flavors that are still to come.

Waffle Cone

When I first saw the Burt’s Bees party pack in CVS, I knew I had to have it. I’m a sucker for sweet and sugary scents, and this pack delivers. While waffle cone is the weakest of this set, it’s still overall a fun flavor.

Vanilla Bean

This one is classic and in a good way. It’s tried and trusted and always there for you, but that’s not exciting. I love it, but it lacks some of the spark that the ones higher up on this list have.

Salted Caramel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burt's Bees (@burtsbees) This flavor is eccentric! Salted caramel has always been a perfect flavor — sweet and salty in all the right ways. I love the texture and the smell, so don’t be discouraged by its ranking. It’s not that this one is bad; it’s that all the others are so delicious.

Birthday Cake

Also a member of the Burt’s Bees party pack, this scent delivers the sweetness that the waffle cone flavor was missing. Who doesn’t want their lips to smell like cake? Additionally, the lip balm label itself has cute little sprinkles on it, which makes me love it even more.

Mint Cocoa

My favorite flavor of the Burt’s Bees holiday pack and the first chocolatey lip balm I’d ever experienced. It’s perfect. Sweet, warm, and minty, this mint cocoa lip balm is my favorite stocking stuffer.

Vanilla Maple

The more eccentric version of vanilla bean, I discovered this flavor in my most recent Burt’s Bees fall four-pack. This hidden gem has a stronger and punchier flavor that brings out the hints of vanilla that the vanilla bean lip balm wishes it had.

Strawberry

I’m a strawberry lover, so out of the majority of the fruity flavors, this one is one of the best. It smells perfect, and it’s so reminiscent of Florida’s beloved strawberry season. This scent is juicy and will leave your lips even juicier.

Cookies and Cream

Sweet and chocolatey, the Burt’s Bees cookies and cream lip balm smells delicious and exactly like Oreos. As the most chocolatey of all the Burt’s Bees flavors, it even tastes like chocolate, but you didn’t hear that from me.

Cucumber Mint

Refreshing, like a glass of ice-cold water with a perfect cucumber slice and a sprig of mint. This is self-care.

Ginger Lime

This lip balm has a unique flavor that no other Burt’s Bees product has. Ginger and lime? It’s like a specialty cocktail delivered to you in a lip balm that you just have to try.

Coconut and Pear

Tropical in the way that tropical pineapple wants to be. I don’t know if I ever taste the pear flavor, but the coconut makes up for it plenty.

Strawberry Shortcake

The best of the Burt’s Bees party pack, this flavor is so sweet that it’d make me buy a whole pack just to taste it. A light, fluffy slice of strawberry shortcake with fresh whipped cream in every swipe — I cannot get enough of this one.

Pomegranate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burt's Bees (@burtsbees) Though the flavor of this lip balm is simple like the other mellow fruits, it has one big redeeming quality: the cute pinkish tint. It’s subtle and perfect for multiple reapplications without being too bold.

Strawberry Lemonade

When I first saw this flavor announced on Burt’s Bees’ Instagram, I knew I had to have it. I wasn’t disappointed, and I’m itching to get my hands on another one. Though I typically go through a tube every two weeks, this chapstick will only last me a week; it’s too good!

Pumpkin Spice

I’m a strong believer in the supremacy of pumpkin spice. Maybe this makes me biased, but it also makes me human. I wish this flavor was more widely available during months that aren’t October, but maybe it’s the rarity that makes it special.

Chai Tea