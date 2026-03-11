A College Girl’s Guide To At-Home Manicures

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are hardly any affordable nail techs in my area. There, I said it. Okay, maybe that’s a bit too wide a generalization to make, but that’s what I’ve concluded after several ill-fated attempts to find someone remotely like my hometown nail tech.

It feels like even a service so simple as a regular polish is liable to make my wallet $50 lighter. My wallet doesn’t even have $50 to spare! It took me a few years, but I finally realized that fun, trendy nails don’t have to break the bank.

Press-Ons

For my non-artistic baddies on a budget, press-ons are always a safe bet. They’re pre-made, come in multiple sizes, and aren’t super damaging to the nailbed. The best part? Depending on which style you buy, your next nail set could cost less than a drink at Starbucks.

BTArtbox is my favorite brand of press-ons, since they’re super sturdy and look like acrylic. I wore a set of their almond nails during formal sorority recruitment, and they lasted me the entire two weeks; not one fell off!

My trick? After gluing all the nails on, I go in with a thin layer of top coat (the DND Top Gel is my personal favorite) and cure it under a UV nail lamp for at least a full minute. This helps to give the nails that “acrylic” vibe that makes them look more like they were done in a salon.

Gel-X

Though the process can be daunting, I’ve grown to prefer the Gel-X method to anything else in terms of doing my nails at home. Just be aware of the possibility of contracting contact dermatitis in the process. I suggest using HEMA-free polish and not letting uncured gel touch the skin. By taking these measures, you should be okay. I’m not a doctor, though, so take that with a whole shakerful of salt.

While I have to paint my nails myself — including the ever-dreaded non-dominant hand — the feeling of starting from scratch each time I sit down for my twice-monthly “nail day” is actually kind of freeing.

Instead of scrolling on Etsy for hours on end, looking for a set of press-ons in just the right shade of green, I can make my own and cut out the proverbial middleman. Plus, it’s always fun to say, “Thanks! I painted them myself!” to anyone who compliments my nails.

I’m particularly a fan of the Aprés line. Their tips are really sturdy, and I absolutely swear by their Extend Gel, which acts as a stronger version of nail glue. I’ve had sets last for upwards of three weeks with their products, and that was with me using my nails as my personal can openers.

Aprés’ price point isn’t necessarily the most budget-friendly, especially for those just starting, but Una Gella is a great alternative! Their Solid Nail Glue, while not quite as strong as the one listed above, gives the user substantial retention. Additionally, their False Nail Tips are also really wonderful for beginners, and they don’t make my bank account cringe at the thought of purchasing them.

Manicures

This one’s an oldie but a goodie. For those who don’t have the time for gluing on tips, drilling them, and painting designs (and, let’s face it, what college girl does?), manicures are the perfect way to go. They don’t have to be plain, either, although I do love a natural French tip moment. Like InStyle’s “35 Pretty Natural Nail Designs” demonstrates, length doesn’t necessarily equal complexity.

Whether you’re looking for a sheer, jelly-like finish or a vibrant cat eye polish, I’ll always recommend the DND brand. If there’s a color you’re looking for, they probably have it. Their website even gives users design inspiration while they shop! The opacity of their gel polish is second to none, in my opinion.

There are so many different possibilities to explore in the world of nails! Just keep in mind that what works for someone else may not work for you. There still may not be any affordable nail techs nearby, but at least my manicure doesn’t cost more than my semesterly tuition.

