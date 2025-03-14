A Beginner’s Guide To Doing Gel-X Nails at Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We’ve all been there: The moment when the nail tech is on the last nail and I realize the color is nothing like what I expected or wanted, but now it’s too late. I give a really awkward half-smile, thank the nail tech, and walk out with an $80 charge to my credit card.

Well, three years have passed since I last left the nail salon in deep regret. Three years ago, I put on my big girl pants and decided to take matters into my own hands. Now, don’t get me wrong, the process wasn’t pretty. There was a lot of patience involved, as well as trial and error. However, I made it out to the other side and now I have people asking me where I get my nails done. I get the satisfaction of saying I did them myself.

I’ll preface this by saying if I could get my nails done at a salon with no care in the world how expensive they are or if the people pleaser in me would just speak out to the nail tech, I’d definitely still be getting them done at a salon. However, this is a really good option for those looking to save money or even if you just want to learn for the fun of it.

why gel-x?

I personally think Gel-X is the best beginner-friendly nail to start with, other than just painting your natural nails, obviously. For us girlies who have super fragile, paper-thin nails that refuse to grow, Gel-X is great. Also, the chemicals in Gel-X aren’t as harsh as those in acrylics (they even sell HEMA-free/sensitive skin nail glue). They also don’t require as much technique as acrylic or Polygel nails do.

There are tons of kits, supplies, and accessories on Amazon and even beauty supply stores, whereas if you get into acrylics your supplies may be a little harder to get. The best part of it all is that it’s the cheapest. As someone who tried both Polygel and Gel-X at the same time, trust me when I say you’re going to end up needing a lot more for the Polygel versus the Gel-X.

what you need to start

To start your nail journey, you have to decide how deep you’re going to go. I definitely don’t recommend going with a super expensive brand and supplies when you’re learning, but you also have to remember you’re getting what you pay for.

On the cheaper side, Beetles is a great starter brand. They have so many starter kits, as well as individual products. They’re also a one-stop shop for any color you could ever dream of in gel polishes. Alternatively, if you’re looking to go big or go home, Apres is the holy grail of all nail products. They’re on the pricier side, but their products are worth it.

Something I wish I’d known when I was starting was when to splurge and when to take the cheaper option in terms of nail supplies. So, I’m going to recommend some things you might need and how you should buy them. First off, splurge on nail glue. Don’t even question it. It’s so frustrating when you spend hours upon hours doing your nails just for them to pop right off the first time you do the dishes. Make sure you’re getting quality nail glue, and read the Amazon reviews!

For the nails themselves, you don’t have to splurge. The brands of nails on Amazon are pretty similar, and there are so many cheap options that come with more nails than you’d ever need. Nail polish is kind of a personal preference. I have some really cheap polish that gets the job done and some expensive ones that never last. My recommendation would be to start by getting one or two nail polishes from a few different brands, and once you find one you like within your budget, stick with it (a personal favorite of mine is Modelones on Amazon).

As for other supplies, you’re going to need an individual UV nail lamp to cure the Gel-X glue, and then a regular full-hand UV nail lamp. You also need a nail drill and some nail art brushes (you can get away with just a regular nail file, but trust me, the drill makes the removal process infinitely easier). These supplies you don’t necessarily have to splurge on. I’m still using my three-year-old lamps that came with the first-ever kit I bought.

important tips before starting

There are tons of things I wish I knew before starting this process, but the most important one is to be patient. Don’t go into your first set thinking it’s going to be a piece of cake. I spent about four hours on my very first set, and by the end of it, it looked like I allowed a six-year-old to do my nails. However, you can’t get discouraged or stop trying. Before you know it, you’ll be out of the toddler trenches, and your nails will be nail-tech worthy.

My second tip would be to buy nails that are already sized, please do not try to file and shape them yourself (that’s what made my first set take four hours). On your first haul, buy a couple of sizes and shapes, and once you find the one that works for you, you’ll be set. My short almond nails and I are locked in for life.

A small but important tip is to buy very strong acetone to make the soak-off process easier. I’d also recommend finding a Gel-X nail kit. There are tons of options on Amazon that include pretty much everything you need!

My biggest piece of advice is to just start. Taking the first step is probably the hardest one, but after a few practice rounds, you’ll get the hang of it. Don’t be afraid to watch TikTok, YouTube videos, and Instagram reels of people doing their nails. Watching someone else’s process is actually really helpful in learning what works and doesn’t work for you!

