My Perfect Pairs: Soup & Artisan Bread

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thinking of fall, orange leaves or chilly breezes may come to mind. However, my perception of fall is predominantly based on food. Given that Floridian seasons seem to be a rendition of “okay, hot, and hotter,” fall and winter fall into that part of the year where going outside is more enjoyable. Thus, it should be more pleasant for you to venture to the grocery store to try some of these cozy soups and breads!

I recognize that some people may be overwhelmed at having to make everything from scratch, but I promise you it is easier than it looks! I learned how to cook from throwing ingredients in a bowl and measuring with my stomach; nothing is ever rigid, so don’t fret.

Bread 101

Baking bread is a pretty malleable practice. It’s a bit time-consuming, but it’s not impossible. The general ratio for bread is three cups of all-purpose or bread flour, around a one-and-a-half cups of warm water, and around two and one-quarter tablespoons of instant yeast. This can be scaled to smaller or larger recipes. Bread is pretty hard to mess up as it has four main steps.

Step one is to make the dough, combine all of the dough ingredients that you choose to include in a bowl and hand knead it. If it’s too sticky, add a tablespoon of flour at a time, or if it’s too stiff, add a tablespoon of water at a time. Once done, cover with a damp towel for around 45 minutes to an hour.

Step two is that, after the first rise, place the rough dough ball on a lightly floured surface and roll it inwards until it forms a nice sphere. Once satisfied, cover it again with a damp towel for around 30 minutes. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit during this time. Score the bread (slice a vertical line) around half an inch deep on the top of the bread.

Step three is to put your bread onto a greased sheet pan or Dutch oven after lightly glazing it with butter or oil. Then, put it into the oven; instructions will be different for cooking times for each method. Make sure you look up the specific instructions for each! Dutch ovens are better for baking bread but aren’t required.

After taking your bread out of the oven, for however long it needed to bake, step four is to let it rest for 45 minutes to an hour to let the dough set before slicing into it.

This recipe can be customized by adding butter, oil, spices, cheese, herbs, or broth depending on the soup you’re pairing it with!

Soup Recipes & Pairings

Now with that explanation out of the way, here are some pretty simple recipes that will ensure you get those warm, cozy dinners with their bread pairings.

Italian Penicillin with a Parmesan Loaf View this post on Instagram Italian Penicillin Soup is a staple for when you feel under the weather, given its warm and encompassing flavor. There are two ways to make Italian Penicillin soup. Brothy: The first way is brothy. For every three-fourths cup of Pastina (small star-shaped Pasta sold primarily at Publix), add two cups of broth or water over medium heat. Cook as said in package directions and add spices, herbs, or vegetables as you see fit. Serve with or without a sprinkle of cheese. Porridge Style: The second is a solid porridge-like consistency (my go-to). For every three-fourths cup of Pastina, add one and a half cups of broth or water. Cook as said in package directions and then add ½ cup of cheese, a half tablespoon of butter, and a splash of heavy cream. Add spices or herbs as you see fit. The Perfect Pairing: For the bread pairing, add around a tablespoon and a half of Italian Seasoning and three-fourths cup of freshly grated Parmesan cheese to the standard bread recipe mentioned above. It creates a perfect pairing for the soup! Red Pepper Cream with Cheesy Garlic Swirl Rolls View this post on Instagram This is a more savory rendition of tomato soup. You can heavily customize the flavor profile to what your heart desires as long as you follow these three major steps. Recipe: The first step is to get four roasted red peppers and blend them until smooth, in combination with a splash of heavy cream, chicken broth, and spices. Set aside the paste until later. The second step is to glaze a boneless, skinless chicken fillet with soy sauce and chicken broth in a pan over medium heat. After cooking, dice it into small pieces and set aside. For the third step, in a pot, put four cups of chicken broth in with half a cup of orzo over medium heat. Then, put in one-quarter cup of heavy cream and a tablespoon of the paste with a splash of sesame oil. Combine with the chicken and fresh herbs before serving. This base recipe can be modified to your liking. Make it spicy with some red pepper flakes, or extra garlic-y with some fresh minced garlic. The Perfect Pairing: For the bread pairing, add garlic and extra salt to the dough. For the second, roll out the bread flat into an eight-by-twelve-inch slab and glaze heavily with butter. Sprinkle on minced garlic and roll the bread into a log. Then, make six to eight cuts in the log, sprinkle heavily with cheese, and follow the rising steps. Instead of 375 degrees Fahrenheit, preheat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and only cook the rolls for 20-25 minutes. Let cool off for the same amount of time and enjoy! Enoki Mushroom Udon with a Rosemary and Thyme Loaf View this post on Instagram This soup is easy to make and has an herbal, earthy taste because it relies mainly on natural flavors. The herbs and spices carry much of this soup’s flavor; follow these steps to make it. Recipe: Step one is that per one package of udon, put two cups of broth into a pot on medium heat. Combine the broth with a splash of soy sauce and spices and herbs to taste. Step two is when the broth comes to a simmer, add udon and half a bundle of enoki mushrooms after chopping the bottoms off. Cook as the package instructs; however, it should be around two minutes for each to reach proper heat. Step three is to turn off the stove and add a splash of sesame oil before serving; top with a quarter tablespoon of minced garlic. The Perfect Pairing: For this bread pairing, add one tablespoon of freshly diced rosemary, one tablespoon of dried thyme, and a quarter cup of Pecorino Romano cheese to the standard bread recipe. Keep the rest of the recipe the same. A plentiful olive oil glaze atop the dough before being placed into the oven makes it absolutely perfect.

After some brief explanations of some of my favorite recipes, I hope I’ve encouraged you to explore some of these flavors and try your hand at bread-making. Happy fall and happy cooking!

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