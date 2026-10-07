Soup for the Soul: 4 Soups I’m Excited To Make This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing I love more than being at home with a warm bowl of soup and watching a spooky movie. Despite this, I rarely attempt to make soup because it intimidates me, but this fall I will change that. The seasons are changing, and there’s a cool wind blowing through Florida. It’s the perfect time for a new, warm recipe!

The Classic Pumpkin Soup View this post on Instagram This creamy classic is one recipe that is often overlooked! It calls for just five ingredients and has minimal prep time. This is a quick and easy recipe for a girl like me who is busy with school and doesn’t have too much time to spend in the kitchen. The ingredients are just one onion, one to two red onions, one garlic bulb, olive oil, and the best part: pumpkin. I would probably add more spices to it because I love the kick they bring to a recipe. My picks are cumin, a pinch of turmeric, and, of course, I can’t live without garlic powder and onion powder! Italian Sausage and Potato Soup This one is a hearty soup with sausage, lots of fresh vegetables, and seasonings. This soup is most similar to what I would eat growing up in the sense that it has a lot going on in my bowl, which I love. It’s creamy and comforting, perfect for the fall season! Creamy Tuscan Tortellini Soup View this post on Instagram Creamy soup seems to be a trend. This cheesy, warm recipe is the one I’m most excited to try because I love the texture of pasta in a soup. It has ground beef, the sweetness of cherry tomatoes, garlic, onion, fresh basil, whipping cream, and fresh Parmesan cheese. This is such a flavorful dish; I wouldn’t need to add anything to go along with it. Broccoli Cheddar Soup I remember when I was little, I would go to Panera Bread with my mom and eat the tastiest broccoli cheddar soup. The lobby had yellow lighting that complemented its rich, Tuscan design, and soft jazz played in the background as I slurped on a broccoli cheddar soup. I need this recipe to take me straight back! It’s a really simple recipe: add fresh broccoli and carrots to the chicken broth, then let it cook together, and finally add a lot of cheddar cheese.

After watching all these step-by-step tutorials on how to make these delicious soups, I’m ready to indulge. The great thing about soup is that most of these are one-pot meals. The dishes won’t be piling up behind me as they “soak” for multiple days. Now, I also really want a pot in the shape of a pumpkin.

Soup isn’t the only thing I’m making this fall. Also on my list are pumpkin banana bread, maple French toast, and cookies! I’m also making some festive coffee drinks, like pumpkin cream chai, apple crisp lattes, and a maple cinnamon latte. Can you tell this is my favorite season?

I hope this inspired you to take the leap and try out some new recipes even when they might overwhelm you. You never know what could become a staple in your kitchen. It’s the perfect time to start experimenting, and maybe you can bring something new to the holiday spread! What are you excited to make this season?

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