My Favorite Ways to Unwind After a Long Day of Classes

Sitting on your phone after suffering through a full day of classes is something that almost every student does. I find that hearing teachers’ lectures, completing assignments, and finishing the New York Times crossword puzzle for so many hours a day can be very draining. However, there are other ways to unwind after a long day of learning.

Reading For Pleasure

One of my favorite things to do after going through the motions of all of my classes is to read. Books provide readers with a form of escapism, allowing those who read a way to fall into a new reality. Whether you’re a fan of romance, contemporary, or even horror, there’s a book for you to dive into.

Fans of sci-fi can escape into the desert world of Dune, and fantasy fans can imagine their lives in Velaris from the series A Court of Thorns and Roses. Books provide people with a way to relax and forget about what’s happening all around them.

I love reading books after my classes. Even as an English major, I don’t think there’s a way for me to ever get tired of reading. Reading for pleasure is so different from reading for class; I get to choose what I’m reading, whether it’s a literarily significant novel, or some trashy romance I bought on a whim.

Socializing with friends

Another way I love to spend time after class is hanging out with my friends. Even after seeing so many people all day, being with your friends just ignites a light in you that strangers can’t.

After class, my friends and I usually meet up in a dorm and debrief about our days. You can’t complain about your classmates to their faces, so the next best thing is to tell your closest friends in their rooms.

I also like to go grab dinner after our hangout. Eating a meal with your friends is one of the delicacies we seem to brush over in life. Sitting and talking with friends around a dinner table makes time fly by, no matter how long you’ve been together during the day; conversations at the table never end.

If you have homework that’s due at 11:59 p.m. that night, go to the library with your friends. If you have nothing to do, find events or activities happening nearby. Even just sitting in silence and being around your people can help lighten your mood after a long day.

Go for a Walk

Sitting in lecture halls and smaller classrooms can put a strain on your body. So, after attending lecture after lecture, and once all my classes are done, I’ll take a walk around campus.

Putting on your headphones and listening to your favorite music, an audiobook, or even a podcast while taking a nice, brief walk gets your blood flowing and gives you time to release the stress class has given you.

Reconnecting with nature after staring at screens all day also gives your mind the much-needed break it needs. Instead of overthinking the answers you put on your exam, because there’s no changing them now, take a walk and let it all go. Walking is one of the best ways to spend time with yourself and take the break you deserve.

Going to class is something all students must do, but finding ways to relax afterward is something to try. Whether it’s something mentioned earlier or doomscrolling to your heart’s content, find something to help you relax!

