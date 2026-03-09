My 6 Go-to Tips to Perfect Your Tanning Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While deep in the Spring semester trenches, there’s one thing we can all count on to lift our spirits: The rising UV. There’s nothing like a fresh tan and a sun-kissed glow that brings me back to life from soul-sucking midterms.

However, tanning is so much more than just lying out in the sun. With the right approach, you can elevate your tanning sessions to another level where sunburns and boredom can’t be found. Here are my top six go-to tanning tips to perfect your routine and make the most out of your time in the sun.

Safety First!

View this post on Instagram We’ve all heard the phrase, “It’ll fade into a tan before you know it!” Yet, that’s only true when it doesn’t peel off just a few days later. In order to maintain the perfect tan, it’s important to take care of your skin first. Think of it like makeup: you use primer first to keep everything in place, and similarly, you’ll want to use sunscreen first to keep your skin safe before getting a tan. There are plenty of sunscreens out there with different qualities to help you tan, but without a good amount of SPF and regular reapplication, they won’t do much. Once you’ve found one that works for you, whether that’s a certain SPF level or other components for sensitive skin, use it! A tan that peels off won’t be a tan for long, so sunscreen should always come first.

Get Comfy

My go-to tip for a great tanning session is to make sure you’re comfortable, and my favorite way to do that is to use my yoga mat. The switch from a regular towel to a yoga mat is a tanning game-changer. Between the longer length and extra padding, tanning on a yoga mat makes lying out in the sun on the not-so-comfortable ground way more enjoyable! Another tip for comfort is making sure you have some form of head support. Whether that’s a bundled-up T-shirt for a makeshift pillow or a rolled-up towel for your neck and head, it’s the key to making your tanning setup as nap-worthy as possible.

If There’s a Pool, Use it

View this post on Instagram Don’t be shy to jump into a pool! Between the water reflecting the rays and keeping your body cool, going for a dip during your tanning session is a great way to get some sun while avoiding heat exhaustion. You can make it extra fun by convincing your friends to bring back playing mermaids, handstand contests, or whatever your inner child desires during your tanning break.

Stay Consistent

When it comes to consistency, this applies to when you tan, what you tan, and, of course, what you’re wearing to tan. For a long-lasting tan, it’s better to build it up over multiple tanning sessions rather than getting fried during your first go. Lying out for about an hour a few times a week versus multiple hours in one day makes a difference when you’re aiming for a consistent tan. Check the UV Index for each day of the week, find the days and times that are good for you, and get into a routine. Consistency is key with (almost) everything, and a good tan is no exception! When you’ve finally found a good routine and have your schedule planned out, don’t make the mistake of staying on one side during your whole session. As the afternoon comes to an end and you realize your back is as pale as a ghost, you’re now stuck in the uneven tan phase. During your tanning session, make sure you’re regularly flipping on both sides to ensure even coverage. Even coverage leads to a more uniform tan, making your golden sun-kissed look have a more natural glow to it. For consistency, if you’re a tan line lover like me, make sure you’re consistently wearing the same type of swimsuit you prefer for the look. I love tan lines from a higher triangle bikini top. So, whenever I tan, that’s my go-to grab, and I save my other bikini styles for lower UV days.

Find Your Dedication

View this post on Instagram Tanning is a commitment — some might even say a lifestyle. If you want a long-lasting, golden tan to stick with you for the rest of the season, you’re going to have to find some dedication. It’s easy to get bored while tanning. You may want to take this as an opportunity to stray away from killing your phone battery and finally catch up on those assignments we’ve all been procrastinating during this spring semester slump. Read a book, curate a playlist, try some journaling, make your grocery shopping list, literally anything! Turn your daily tasks into tanning activities, and it’ll make your tanning session feel much more productive. If productivity isn’t your desired vibe for tanning, bring your fully charged headphones and take a nap. Personally, combining nap time with tanning time is my favorite way to survive my sessions out in the sun.

Shave Before, Moisturize After