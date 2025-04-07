A Pale Girl’s Guide to Safely Tanning

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Well, friends, summertime is approaching, and it’s approaching fast. Honestly, I’m ready, so bring it on! At least, that’s what I think before I assess my skin tone in the mirror and stare in awe at how pale a human can truly be. I made it one of my unspoken 2025 New Year’s Resolutions to attempt to tan. In previous years, when I stayed outside with a UV above 7 for too long, I burned to a crispy red, but no, not this year, not this time.

One major concern I had for this journey was skin safety. Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t gamble with potential skin cancer. I wear facial sunscreen every day. I knew this was going to take craftsmanship.

After some trial and error, I happily report that I found the method that works for me.

go-to Products

For some context, I have fair to light skin with peachy undertones. I can get somewhat tan, and I can burn easily, which has always been a thin tightrope for me to walk. Therefore, I knew that having a product with SPF was a no-brainer. Going outside lathered in Carroten Intensive Tanning Gel and nothing else may work for some people on TikTok, but not around these parts.

So, I went out and discovered some brands and products that I had fallen in love with. These are my recommendations in mind:

For the Body

I use the Hawaiian Tropic Protective Tanning Oil Pump Spray SPF 25 and the Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active Lotion SPF 15. I picked this up at my local Walgreens, but other drugstores and mainstream retailers offer it also.

Hawaiian Tropic is an affordable, vegan, and cruelty-free brand. Their sunscreens have an enticing sheen for that sun-kissed glow that’s also sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Bonus: They also smell like beachy vanilla heaven!

An amazing resource is the Hawaiian Tropic Travel Quiz. If you’re unsure about your pale girl needs, this test asks you about your sun-exposed itinerary, favorite kind of product, where you want to protect, and your preferred SPF level, then gives you a product lineup that works.

For the Face

My nose constantly burns, so I like more protection on my T-zone. For this, I reach for the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Serum SPF 60+. I only apply this on the areas of my face that I don’t want to achieve any color. This way, I can wear sunglasses with no fear of a strange eye-area tan line.

I also recommend buying a hat. Any hat will do as long as it can cover your scalp. I’ve been caught lacking with a burnt scalp one too many times, making showering painful. I use a baseball hat when I don’t feel like getting my face tanned. Bonus points if it’s FSU merch!

ready to tan

Let’s get down to business. Any pale girl who tells you that you can safely achieve a tan in one session is lying to you. This is a tortoise and the hare situation: slow and steady wins this race.

my method

I began doing one-to-two-hour sessions in a lower UV index. I began tanning after school from 3 to 5 p.m. when the UV was a maximum of 5 and a minimum of 3. About five sessions in, I noticed a tan. It was slight, but boy, was it there.

I used the aforementioned tanning oil on my stomach, chest, hands, neck, and arms. The SPF 15 sunscreen went on my legs, feet, and all over my face. Finally, I dab the SPF 60 sunscreen on my nose and under my eyes to my temples.

At first, I wore tube-top bikinis to avoid any weird tan lines. I highly recommend this if you’re hesitant about starting your tanning journey! Hats on, sunglasses on, and AirPods in. Grab a book and relax.

What I’ve learned

After the first five to six sessions, I noticed my skin safely began to develop some color, so this meant I was able to go into the higher UV ranges up to 7.

Previously tanned skin is more prepared to accept tanning better next time, which prevents burning. Pale skin needs multiple gradual sessions to build melanin to advance to a place where you can knowingly tan and not burn. Think about it this way: tan tans better. Scientifically, this is why people with deeper skin tones tan better; their skin is more accustomed to the melanocytes creating more melanin.

With my routine, I noticed I burned my skin at a UV index of 8 and up, so I have a higher SPF sunscreen that I wear on those days. When the UV is that high, my priority is safety over tanning. I know I’d burn if I tried.

I recommend using sunbathing calculators to have a good guess-timate of the timing of your tan sessions. However, you know your skin best. Always go with safety first; it’s better to walk away with no color than a painful sunburn!

That wraps up my guide to safely tanning as a pale girl. I hope you found these instructions insightful! Again, this is what worked for me after a process of trial and error. Discover the world of safe tanning for yourself at your local pool, patch of grass, or beach!

