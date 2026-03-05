My 5-to-9 After My 9-to-5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to wake up exhausted, stressed, and unmotivated. Now, I wake up refreshed, energized, and ready to tackle the day, all thanks to my routine. The TikTok trend of people filming their 5-to-9 after their 9-to-5 has become very popular. Meaning, after their 9-to-5 job, they go home and have a productive routine.

As fun as these are to watch, there’s so much truth in why these routines are important. I truly believe that having a routine is the path to success, and it ensures positive change. These are a few of the things I keep in my routines to set myself up for success the next day.

Move & Reset

View this post on Instagram I always make sure to fit in some form of physical activity throughout my day. It started as a habit I wanted to build to stay healthy, but now it’s become my savior on a hard day. After long classes or hours spent in the library, I look forward to my workout. I can work out my body instead of my mind for a change. Finding something you love to do is the most important thing. I personally have a schedule I follow, so I don’t have to put in any more effort than I need to. I only do workouts I enjoy, or else I simply would not want to show up at the gym. I also love to switch it up on some days and do a spin class or play pickleball. Both of those are forms of cardio that I adore. The hack is to look forward to exercising and make it a fun and rewarding part of your day. I don’t know about you, but I love the feeling of finishing a hard workout and knowing that I did that. It makes me feel 10 times more productive!

My Evening Highlights

Around 6 p.m., the fun really begins. I usually have an event, club meeting, or plans with friends. This is the highlight of my day, as I get to do something that I enjoy, just for fun. College can be so stressful at times, so being a part of groups that you’re passionate about and love is so valuable. FSU students are the pros at balance, and I love being a part of a campus that emphasizes it. As hard as we work, we also have fun, and I think that is so important. If you never allow yourself to relax and enjoy life, it’s so easy to become burned out. We truly only have one life to live, and college is one of the best times! Currently, I’ve been watching Too Hot to Handle with my best friends, and I genuinely crave that time. It’s so fun to hang out and have a chill night, getting together and watching a few episodes. I highly encourage you to start watching a reality TV show with your best friends! It’s so fun to analyze, argue, and follow the characters along on their journey. Don’t be scared to take a break and enjoy this season of life.

Study Session

View this post on Instagram Studying is a major part of college, and on most nights, I end up studying before bed. I’ve found that studying in smaller daily increments has improved my test scores tremendously. Rather than spending full days in the library riddled with stress, I can relax and study without pressure. Funny enough, I usually end up having fun while studying because the pressure isn’t there, and I actually learn things. Some of my favorite ways to study are flashcards, Quizlet’s learn feature, or just going over my notes. As a STEM major, I also love to break down difficult concepts with videos I find on YouTube. Finding your perfect study routine is the key! I set aside just one hour on those days when I really don’t want to sit down and focus. Once I start, I usually end up loving it.

Nighttime Routine