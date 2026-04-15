It’s a Tracksuit Summer: 5 Pieces To Embrace 2000s Athleisure

Flare leggings were just the tip of the iceberg; 2000s athleisure is back and better than ever. On my TikTok For You Page, I’m seeing biker shorts sets and vibrant colors give way to muted tones, layered tops, and capri pants.
The latest offshoot of the Y2K fashion resurgence, 2000s sportswear is teaching us that casual is chic and shopping in the back of your mom’s closet is in. Athleisure is having a moment, making for a much-needed closet refresh for me as a girl who lives in running shorts and baggy tees. Here are five activewear staples I’m loving, straight from Seventeen magazine.
- Track Pants
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Sometimes, leggings or sweatpants just aren’t cutting it. Enter: track pants. These wide-leg, windbreaker-esque pants fall somewhere between comfort and structure, paired perfectly with basic tees or tanks to elevate any active outfit. You can even throw on a heel and take your track pants to the office or runway, perfect for all the girls looking to refine their capsule wardrobe.
It’s no coincidence that Y2K track pants have become synonymous with the classic striped sides. Since the beginning of the decade, Adidas has run the track pant game, with an array of colors, materials, and lengths (because capris were also a Y2K classic) available for all kinds of active wearers.
- Thin Straps
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Before the classic sports bra-biker shorts combo, there were thin strap tanks. Every Y2K athleisure outfit is completed by the perfect racerback, spaghetti strap, or multi-layered tank — because why have one top when you could have two? These tanks put the “leisure” back in “athleisure,” offering both a flattering cut and room to breathe, and they’re ideal for all former Vera Bradley devotees (me included) with their wide range of fun patterns.
Vintage Lululemon is the perfect starting point on your search for unique patterns and skinny straps. Built to last, these tops are staples between thrift store racks or on online retailers like Depop and ThredUp. They feature slim cuts, unique colorways, and even the occasional built-in sports bra for all the girls who need one less thing to worry about in the mornings.
- Yoga Flares
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Feeling a breeze on your ankles (or shins, if you’re into capris) should be a qualifier of any leggings worn in today’s athleisure scene. Wide-leg yoga pants offer the perfect blend of structure, comfort, and 2000s yoga mom chic. As a girl who loves all the frills, there’s something so fun about adding a little kick into your outfit, and the way these pants neatly taper out is flattering every time.
While we’ve focused a lot on the bottom of these pants, they’re also complemented by a variety of unique waistbands, from ties to crossovers to straight across cuts. My personal favorite is the fold-over flares for how they maximize comfort and the layering vibes that defined Y2K fashion.
- Vintage Logos
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The bigger the logo, the closer to Y2K perfection. If your 2000s activewear outfit wasn’t free promo for Nike, Puma, or Adidas, were you doing it right? Y2K logos were like patterns in and of themselves — three stripes may very well be considered the seal of early 2000s approval.
As a retired VSCO girl with a dedicated running shorts drawer, I’m a Nike loyalist. Something about the simple swoosh, reserved for the upper corners of tanks or sides of sneakers, communicates credibility, quality, and timelessness, whether in 2000, 2020, or 2026.
While I’m aware of how irrational this may be, something about a Nike logo slapped on a basic racerback tee embodies Y2K fashion. Throw in a fun pattern or a vintage font, and your outfit practically styles itself.
- Baby Tees
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The perfect mix between a tank top and a baggy T-shirt, baby tees give you the perfect opportunity to rep those vintage logos, experiment with different cuts and lengths, and feel comfortable while doing it. Just touching the top of the staple 2000s low-rise pants, baby tees are versatile and easy to style, giving you balanced proportions and all the Y2K vibes.
Flares, racerbacks, micro-tees, and more are turning activewear on its head and putting it right back into the 2000s. In a world of matching sets, these Y2K athleisure staples and their versatility are reminding us that personal style and individuality can show up even in the gym.
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