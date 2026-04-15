It’s a Tracksuit Summer: 5 Pieces To Embrace 2000s Athleisure

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Flare leggings were just the tip of the iceberg; 2000s athleisure is back and better than ever. On my TikTok For You Page, I’m seeing biker shorts sets and vibrant colors give way to muted tones, layered tops, and capri pants.

The latest offshoot of the Y2K fashion resurgence, 2000s sportswear is teaching us that casual is chic and shopping in the back of your mom’s closet is in. Athleisure is having a moment, making for a much-needed closet refresh for me as a girl who lives in running shorts and baggy tees. Here are five activewear staples I’m loving, straight from Seventeen magazine.

Flares, racerbacks, micro-tees, and more are turning activewear on its head and putting it right back into the 2000s. In a world of matching sets, these Y2K athleisure staples and their versatility are reminding us that personal style and individuality can show up even in the gym.

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