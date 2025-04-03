8 Spring Fashion Trends I’m Excited To Embrace This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The blooming flowers and the scent of lilies drifting through campus make it impossible to ignore that spring is officially here. This season has always been my favorite; the weather is warm but not unbearable, and the world is full of color.

One of my favorite things about spring is the fashion. As someone who loves expressing myself through my style, I’m always searching for inspiration on Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram. This season, I’ve been noticing some unique trends, so I put together a list of my favorites. These are pieces I’ll definitely be incorporating into my closet this spring!

plaid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luci’s Lemons • Slow fashion (@lucis_lemons) Plaid was a dominant pattern on the runways this season, and it’s proving to have serious staying power. While it was a major trend last fall, spring versions of plaid are emerging in softer, brighter colors like yellows and blues, giving the pattern a fresh, seasonal update. My favorite way to wear plaids this season is through feminine dresses with fitted silhouettes. The contrast between the structured print and soft, flowy shapes gives off an effortlessly cool, slightly grunge-inspired aesthetic. Plaid is one of those prints that always finds a way to stay relevant, and I can’t wait to style it in new ways this spring.

ponchos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Stark ♡︎ (@nicolekimberleystark) Ponchos started gaining popularity in the fall, and I don’t see them going anywhere this season. Their lightweight, breathable fabric makes them perfect for spring, while their flowy silhouette aligns beautifully with the effortless aesthetic that defines warm-weather fashion. I love how ponchos naturally create shape within an outfit, especially when paired with long skirts to add movement and drama. They’re also incredibly easy to throw on, making them both stylish and practical. I’m excited to see how this trend evolves throughout the season.

Flowy and Lacy Tops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IZZI (@izzipoopi) Spring is easily the most romantic season, and that dreamy, feminine energy is reflected in the trend cycle.

Flowy tops instantly add movement and softness to an outfit, creating a delicate and effortless aesthetic. They’re also an easy way to make a statement; when a top already has a unique shape, the rest of the outfit can stay minimal and still look put-together. Lacy tops, on the other hand, add subtle texture and elevate even the simplest outfit. A lacy tank with jeans, for example, feels infinitely more polished than a basic tee. Personally, I love how both flowy and lacy tops do most of the styling work for you: just throw one on, and your outfit already feels intentional and stylish.

Button-ups

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara (@lara_bsmnn) Button-up shirts are a timeless staple, but I’ve been seeing them styled in fresh, unexpected ways this season. The versatility of a button-up makes it one of my favorite wardrobe pieces; it can be worn fully buttoned, unbuttoned over a tank, tied at the waist, or even half-buttoned for a laid-back, effortless feel. Beyond their endless styling possibilities, button-ups add structure to an outfit while still feeling breezy and relaxed. They’re also lightweight and breathable, making them perfect for the warming temperatures of spring.

basketball jerseys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOGI (@meryolivares) March Madness is a spring tradition I love, and it’s resulted in basketball jerseys becoming a spring staple. Instead of the usual sporty styling, I’ve noticed people mixing things up by pairing oversized jerseys with frilly skirts or layering them over dresses to create a cool contrast between masculine and feminine elements. This trend is perfect for game days, but I love how it also works as a casual everyday look — it’s fun, unexpected, and an easy way to incorporate sportswear into a stylish outfit.

mixed metals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lola nicoletti (@lola.nicoletti) The maximalist trend exploded in popularity over the winter, largely due to the need for layering, but now that warmer weather makes layering clothes less practical, accessories are taking center stage, especially when it comes to jewelry. Mixing metals has become a creative way to add personality to an outfit. I love stacking gold and silver bangles or layering different metal necklaces to create a unique, curated look. This subtle detail adds just the right amount of contrast and feels effortlessly stylish without being overly trendy.

Oversized Scrunchies and Bun Covers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offkut Studio (@offkutstudio) Hair accessories have been having a major moment, and this season, oversized scrunchies and bun covers are taking over. Last year, bows were the must-have accessories, but now, voluminous scrunchies made from tulle and ribbon are rising in popularity. They add a romantic, whimsical feel to even the simplest hairstyles. Bun covers are another trend I’ve been seeing more of. Whether made from tulle, ribbon, or fun gingham patterns, they add a pop of color and texture, making them the perfect finishing touch to a spring outfit.

Athletic bottoms