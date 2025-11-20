How To Manifest Your Goals and Desires

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve probably heard about manifestation or related terms like the law of attraction, affirmations, and scripting. If you haven’t, manifestation is essentially the process of turning your thoughts and desires into reality.

If you’re like me, when you first heard about manifestation, you might’ve been confused about what it involves and thought it was a concept that didn’t actually work. I thought it was simply too good to be true. However, recent research shows that manifestation may actually be supported by science.

There’s a lot of information on social media about how to properly manifest, and this can be very overwhelming. So, I’m going to simplify everything you need to know and give you a few easy tips and tricks to manifest what you want and make your desires come true!

Rewire your thoughts

Rewiring your thoughts is the first step to changing your mindset and becoming more positive. What you say to yourself is important, as your subconscious mind takes it as truth and internalizes it. If you’re constantly saying things like, I can’t do this, I’ll never accomplish this goal, or it’s too hard, then oftentimes you’ll manifest that negative energy right back to you. I even try to avoid saying self-deprecating things like “I’m so stupid” when I make a mistake, because even though I don’t believe it, if I say it enough, chances are I’ll start to.

Thankfully, the opposite can be true for positive thoughts. This is where positive affirmations come into play. If we constantly saturate our minds with positive thoughts and affirm them multiple times, we’ll eventually believe them to be fact. When we believe it, we give off high frequencies and vibrations, making it more likely for us to be rewarded with positivity.

I like to start my day with positive affirmations that fit my goals, such as “I attract good people into my life,” “I found an internship that I love,” and “I got accepted into my study abroad program.” You can customize your affirmations however you want. Something that helps me is to talk about my goals and desires as if I already have them. This means not speaking about them in the future tense but talking about them like they’re already yours.

When you first start, this might feel ridiculous, but trust me, I thought the same thing in the beginning. It’s a practice that you must be consistent in, but eventually, these affirmations will seep into the subconscious, and you’ll believe them to be true. There are many ways to say your affirmations. Some people like to say them out loud to themselves in the mirror, some want to write them down, and some prefer to incorporate them into guided meditations. All are great; it just depends on which feels right for you.

Another practice that can redirect your thinking to be more positive is practicing gratitude. It’s very easy to point out everything we’re dissatisfied with in our lives, and we often overlook the little things that bring us joy.

At the end of my day, I like to jot down five things I’m grateful for that happened. It can literally be anything, no matter how small. For example, you could write that your coffee was made just how you like it or that you saw a cute cat on your way to class. Taking the time to remember what made us happy throughout the day helps build a more positive mindset.

Act as if you already have what you desire

This manifestation technique involves acting as if you already have what you desire. Whatever version of you that you’re trying to achieve, you have to ask yourself: How would she go about her day? How would she talk? Walk? What would she wear? You literally have to embody the person you want to become.

This can be really challenging because acting like you have something you’re not seeing reflected in your reality may seem delusional and, quite honestly, absurd. It’s not that you have it in the present moment; it’s the belief that what you want is inevitable.

Think of your manifestation as ordering a package. When you order something, you know it’s coming, and all you have to do is wait for it to arrive. You’re not constantly stressing about whether it’s going to come because you know it is. I’ve found that the same works for manifestation. You have to trust that what you want is coming your way and you’ll be ready to receive it.

So don’t worry about how it’s going to happen, focus on what it feels like to have what you want, and act like it.

put in the Manifestation work

I feel like a misconception about manifestation is that it’s just something that magically happens, and you don’t have to put much effort into it because it’s all in your mind. As much as I wish this were the case, I’ve found that this couldn’t be more wrong! If you’re not actively taking the steps to achieve what you want, it won’t happen.

If you want to make more friends, you have to go outside and put yourself in positions where you’ll meet more people, like clubs or workout classes. If you’re trying to find a job, show up to a career fair on campus. If you want to live a healthier lifestyle, increase your step count and drink more water.

I discovered that to manifest, you have to take the steps that will prepare you for the abundance you want. Taking action will only help with your confidence. The more you show up for yourself, the more you convince yourself that you’re capable and amazing.

Remember, when you do get outside your comfort zone, show up as the person you want to be. Show up with those positive affirmations surging out of you, and your energy will be so magnetic that the people and opportunities you want to attract will be drawn to you.

I hope you enjoyed these tips and tricks I’ve learned about manifesting, and I truly hope they help you in your own manifestation journey. If you’re interested, I’d recommend following manifestation-related social media pages or even picking up books on manifestation to learn more. If you made it this far, I’m manifesting the absolute best for you!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!