Combating Loneliness: Learning How To Be Okay Alone

In a world where connection is constantly available with a few clicks, loneliness remains one of the most prevalent issues, yet it’s never discussed. I find that the constant presence of social media and digital communication can create the illusion of closeness, yet feelings of isolation persist.

The absence of connection can linger even if you’re constantly surrounded by people. When it does, I think it can create unhealthy patterns of seeking validation, loss of productivity, and overall decrease in one’s mental health.

Though there may not be a medical cure for loneliness, there are meaningful ways to combat it. Learning to embrace solitude can help in cultivating a healthy relationship with oneself. By reframing alone time as an opportunity to make self-growth a focal point, we can change the way we view loneliness.

Instead of an incessant pattern, it can be empowering and not feared. Finding comfort in one’s own presence is freedom, but how is it done? Having experienced loneliness myself, I have my own tips to share.

Try a Hobby

The first way I learned how to embrace solitude was to take up a hobby. Exploring something new can be an eye-opening experience in reclaiming time, especially when discovery leads to enjoyment. If one hobby doesn’t feel fulfilling, it’s okay to set it aside or try another until something clicks. You can also have more than just one hobby — it’s never a bad idea to practice creativity and athleticism!

For me, reading has always been a favorite pastime, but one summer I found myself craving more. That’s when I picked up crocheting, and to my surprise, it gave me a renewed sense of purpose.

At first, a hobby might feel like a simple distraction, but over time, it transforms into a source of genuine enjoyment and a way to look forward to moments of solitude. Whether it’s painting, exercising, skateboarding, writing, winemaking, dancing, or even playing board games, finding an exciting activity can make alone time more meaningful.

Practice Gratitude

When loneliness sets in, it can feel natural to focus on what’s missing or out of control. Intentionally shifting attention to what exists rather than what doesn’t can be grounding and helpful for appreciating the little things in life. Practicing gratitude can be as simple as journaling what there is to be thankful for or as intentional as seeking comfort in religion or spirituality.

Oftentimes, I’ve found myself feeling lonely in comparison to others, convinced that everyone else had their future figured out while mine felt uncertain and spiraling out of control. During these moments, I’ve had to remind myself of what I do have to be thankful for. These reminders have come from prayer, being in nature, and even something as simple as slowing down to notice my own breath.

Each of these things is a reason for me to be grateful, even in times of loneliness, because that in itself is a blessing. Practicing gratitude can help recognize the simplicities and beauties in life, making loneliness feel minuscule in comparison.

Maximize Productivity

Maximizing productivity can be an excellent way to reframe loneliness because it offers a way to feel accomplished. Focusing on the completion of goals is fulfilling and makes alone time feel more meaningful. Whether it’s a work project, studying for an exam, cleaning up a space, cooking, or tackling a long to-do list, productivity fills a space of isolation with completion.

There have been times in my life when I’ve wanted to spend time doing unhealthy things, such as scrolling on social media simply to fill the void of isolation. Those times have only provided brief moments of distraction and have always left me feeling emptier than before. I’ve learned instead to channel my energy into being productive rather than merely “killing time.” This not only gives me a sense of control but also a sense of pride in what I’ve achieved. Productivity has created purpose, and with purpose, being alone feels more like an opportunity.

Focus on Meaningful Relationships

All of this to say, enjoying alone time doesn’t mean cutting off others; in fact, the opposite. Seeking and prioritizing meaningful relationships can be more fulfilling than anything else. Filling silence or isolation with shallow connections can only feel like a yearning for more. Focusing on deeper bonds is a way for others to know and to love the real you.

For me, I’ve realized that spending time with a few close friends who listen and care makes me feel more seen than spreading myself thin among many acquaintances. I’ve learned to ensure that my relationships are meaningful rather than just filling space. Even if it means having fewer relationships, the quality of them is better and creates a sense of belonging and support during difficult times. Investing in meaningful connections can strengthen friendships and bonds, build self-confidence, and make loneliness feel less daunting.

All of these practices not only ease feelings of isolation but also place the focus on self-prioritization. Hobbies have reminded me that joy can be created from within. Gratitude has transformed even life’s most minor details into meaningful blessings. Productivity has given my solitude a sense of direction and purpose. Finally, prioritizing meaningful relationships has helped me better understand who I am through those I love. All of these things have led to my own self-growth, teaching me not only to tolerate being alone but to embrace and love being in my own company.

