4 Fun Hobbies to Explore This Fall Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you were back home or here in Tallahassee, many of us just returned from an incredible summer, and with that, it may have been difficult for most to return to classes last week. For me, getting into the swing of things as a new college student has become a real challenge.

One of the best ways to cope with this is by finding outlets to express ourselves outside of work and classes. These can include exercising or going out with friends. However, it can become repetitive without significant change from time to time. If you’re anything like me, you’re looking for new and interesting things to take on. So, here’s a list of four hobbies you can try out to make your fall semester stand out!

Reading Now I know what you’re thinking: everyone reads. While that may be true, not everyone reads in their spare time simply because they enjoy it. A good story can take its readers on an incredible, unforgettable journey. The best part is that you can read books alongside others and share your thoughts on them! From romance and mystery to horror and comedy, there are numerous genres to choose from. Reading outside of a class setting can also be a way to relax after a stressful week and diversify your literature. crocheting View this post on Instagram A post shared by ★彡[ᴄʀᴏᴄʜᴇʟʟᴀᴀ.ɴɢ]彡★ (@crochellaa.ng) For those who are seeking artsy hobbies, crocheting is the perfect fit! With a hook and some yarn, you can crochet thousands of different items: clothes, blankets, and even stuffed toys. All the patterns needed to create these items are available in retail stores and online. A crocheting project can take time, but you can start with smaller creations and go from there. It’s a fun activity and easy on the mind, which is exactly what college students need. learning a sport View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEAD Tennis (@head_tennis) Along with exercise, playing sports is a great way for people to be active regularly. However, sports may be a bit more enjoyable than doing planks or walking on a treadmill. There are various team and individual sports to choose from, so you’re not stuck with just a few options. Many of these sports can be played inside, too! Ping pong and table tennis are just two examples of indoor sports, while others, like basketball, can be played outside and inside. You don’t have to be perfect at a sport; you can learn the ones you’re most interested in and practice to feel more comfortable. Most sports can also be played with large groups of people. For example, playing sports with friends is a fantastic way to hang out throughout the week while staying fit! Creating digital art With the plethora of editing applications at our fingertips today, a new era of art and content is here. Apps like Canva and Adobe Photoshop allow us to create digital content like never before, with features such as masking, rotation tools, and brushes. Messing around with these tools can be entertaining and help develop your creation skills. You can also make presentations on some of these sites on any topic you choose. Best of all, some of them are free to use! You can let your imagination run free with various templates, editing features, and filters.

In short, there are so many extracurricular activities to explore that can cater to your interests. Whatever you’re passionate about, there is a hobby out there for you. Don’t limit yourself solely to scholarly projects and do what’s fun for you!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!