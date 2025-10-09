How to Be ‘That Girl’ With a College Schedule

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

4 a.m. wake-up, 5 a.m. Pilates, matcha run, four-mile walk, hair appointment, 3 p.m. Solidcore, Whole Foods run, and another walk to end the evening. Sounds like the perfect day to me — but it’s just not sustainable as a college girl juggling classes, work, and a social life. I love a good, unexpected night out, I procrastinate my assignments (even when I try not to), and I definitely don’t have time to hit 20,000 steps a day. And you know what? That’s okay.

The ‘that girl’ aesthetic we’re fed online is just another lifestyle we’re being sold, and it’s unrealistic for most people. You don’t need a brand-new Alo Yoga mat or every Rhode product to live a fulfilling life. Being ‘that girl’ doesn’t just mean being able to post a highly stylized “what’s in my bag” shot — it means prioritizing what makes you feel your best!

Prioritize Rest

If you’re not going to bed at 8 p.m., there’s no reason to be up at 4:30 a.m. for the gym. When you’re always tired, you’ll never perform your best. I learned this the hard way when I tried squeezing in lifting and cardio before my 8 a.m. class last semester. By 2 p.m., I was exhausted, couldn’t focus in lectures, and studying was pointless. I’d basically be falling asleep in front of my laptop.

Now, on days I know I’ll be really busy, I fit in a quick 20-minute walk before getting ready for class and save the rest of my routine for whenever I have free time in my day.

Plan and Prep Food

By the time I’m done with my classes and lunchtime comes around, the last thing I want to do is go home and find out I forgot to defrost chicken to cook, or even worse, there’s nothing to eat at all. That’s when I usually end up in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru, only to regret it right afterward. I think that planning meals and prepping things for the week is the best way to eat clean so you can feel your best without spending hours cooking daily.

I like to prep different roasted vegetables, chop fresh ones for salads, make egg bites for breakfast, cook chicken, and prep anything else that feels like a hassle to prepare on weekdays. By planning out meals in advance and ingredient prepping, you’ll eat cleaner, won’t buy takeout, and save money in the process.

Fitting in Daily “Me Time”

Like I mentioned before, the classic ‘that girl’ routine would be my perfect day in the life. I love workout classes, fun drinks, walks, and shopping, but with my schedule, I can’t do it all in one day. It’s easy to think that if you don’t have time for the full routine, you might as well just focus on work, do nothing for yourself, and save it all for a ‘self-care Sunday.’

However, that all-or-nothing mindset just leaves you burnt out until the weekend, and then the cycle starts again. No matter how busy I am, I try to fit in at least one ‘that girl’ activity a day that makes me happy. Some days it’s grabbing a coffee before class, other days it’s pausing a study session to take a quick sunset walk. Having one little activity to look forward to not only betters me but also helps me feel like ‘that girl’ while still keeping up with all my responsibilities.

Clean room, Clean mind

Even if your schedule doesn’t allow your room to look ‘day in the life’ ready every day, keeping it tidy helps make sure your rest space doesn’t become another source of stress. I like to call this approach ‘messy but managed.’ For example, if I leave clothes on the floor while rushing to get ready, I make sure to pick them up as soon as I get home. That way, little tasks and piles of clothes don’t build up and feel overwhelming.

Shift your mindset

Last, and in my opinion, the most important tip to becoming ‘that girl’ with a college schedule, is a mindset shift. Instead of endlessly consuming ‘that girl’ content and wishing you could be them, take a step back and think about what it is you actually admire. Is it their healthy habits? Their balanced diet? Their ability to make time for endless workout classes? Once you identify those things, find ways to adapt them into your own life in a way that feels realistic for you.

Being ‘that girl’ isn’t about following a strict aesthetic; it’s about building sustainable habits that make you feel good. Focus on what fits your energy levels and schedule, and set your priorities from there. When you approach it as a flexible lifestyle instead of trying to copy your favorite influencer, it not only becomes doable but actually enjoyable. At the end of the day, that’s the real point of being ‘that girl’ — to one day become your own version that fits you!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!