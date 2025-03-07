A Guide to Sunday Resets: Start Your Week Feeling Fresh

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the week comes to an end, setting aside time to reset can make a big difference in how you approach the days ahead. Once a week, I take a day, or even just a few hours, to get organized and prepare for the upcoming week. Here’s what my Sunday reset routine looks like and how it helps set me up for success:

Check Calendar or Planner

The first thing I do to prepare for a new week is review my calendar and planner. Knowing what’s ahead allows me to plan accordingly, whether that means picking out outfits and packing my lunch or scheduling my days around work, social plans, and errands. Mapping out my commitments in advance helps me feel less stressed and more in control of my week.

Household Maintenance

Although I try to stay on top of chores throughout the week, life gets busy, and sometimes things get pushed aside. Sundays are my time to reset my space so I can start the week feeling fresh and organized.

I prioritize tidying up my bedroom because a clean space makes a huge difference in my mindset. I make my bed every morning and pick up as I go, but I focus on deep cleaning on Sundays by putting away clutter, wiping down surfaces, and double-checking that everything is in its place. A trick I’ve learned is to clean a little bit each day so that things don’t pile up and feel overwhelming by the weekend.

Laundry

Laundry can be a weekly or bi-weekly task, depending on how much I have. I separate my clothes into delicates, whites, and colors to help maintain their quality. Washing bedding and towels is also important, but to keep things manageable, I alternate: one week for laundry, the next for bedding and towels. Once everything is clean, I make sure to put my clothes away immediately (instead of leaving them on my desk chair for the next three days).

Dishes

Since I pack my lunch daily, dishes pile up quickly. I try to stay on top of them by washing them regularly, but sometimes they get pushed aside. To prevent a full sink, I make it a habit to wash dishes right after meals or at least rinse them so they’re easier to clean later. A little effort each day makes a big difference in keeping the kitchen tidy.

Other chores

Once I’m done with my individual chores, I move on to shared spaces like the kitchen and living room. Since I have roommates, we divide tasks to keep things fair. We usually rotate chores like taking out the trash and wiping down the stovetop each week, which helps prevent burnout.

Meal Planning

Once I have a clear idea of my schedule for the week, I plan my meals accordingly. Most days, I eat breakfast and lunch at work and have dinner at home, with the occasional meal out. Meal planning helps me avoid last-minute stress and stick to a budget. Before shopping, I check the fridge for what I already have, toss anything expired, and organize items to save space. This helps me take inventory and plan what I need to buy.

I usually shop at Publix because it’s conveniently located near campus and they often have great deals. Taking a few extra minutes to plan my meals and make a grocery list saves me time later in the week and makes cooking and meal prep much easier.

A weekly reset doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming — it’s all about creating a routine that helps you feel prepared and organized. By checking your calendar, tidying up your space, and planning your meals, you can set yourself up for a smoother, less stressful week ahead.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!