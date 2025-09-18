A Look Into My Self-Care Sunday Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sundays aren’t just about anticipating stress for the week or the predictable doomscroll through TikTok. I realized over time that, as a self-imposed reboot, Sundays offer the best opportunity to recharge my mind, body, and soul before another chaotic week of campus life.

For me, the journey toward a successful week often begins the day before the week starts. Preparation begins with opening my planner, color-coding my schedule, and planning out classes, assignments, exercise, self-care, and even small social interactions. This allows me to move into Monday organized, unfazed, and with time to spare. This is how I plan and prepare for my week!

Morning Reset

My Sundays usually begins with extra sleep. Even if I only sleep in for 30 extra minutes, I can surely feel the difference in my mood and energy! Breakfast is also part of my routine; I try to choose something as indulgent as it is energizing to set myself up for the week. Recently, I’ve been enjoying a Kodiak double dark chocolate muffin power cup with a hot cup of coffee.

After breakfast, I dedicate the next 20-30 minutes to organizing my week in my planner. I write out my intentions for the week, keep track of assignments, jot down reminders, and take notes for future classes. Personally, I’m a sucker for using colorful stickers and highlighters to make my weekly plan from a chore into a mindful, creative ritual.

This brief window of a few minutes for planning and reflection provides me with clarity, helping me focus on what’s essential in the week ahead without feeling overwhelmed.

Gentle Movement

I place importance on movement on Sundays. I focus on some low-intensity activity such as walking outside, a little stretching, or a light session at the gym. The idea is pretty simple: wake my body up, but don’t stress it.

One of my favorite rituals is a peaceful, quiet walk where I’m by myself — no music or podcasts, just my thoughts. College campuses help facilitate this, where walking through gardens or sitting on a fountain feels like being on holiday. A little sunshine, a little fresh air, and a little greenery are great ways to recharge physically and mentally. I also make sure I’m hydrated while I’m out walking, as campuses have made it easy with their refillable water stations.

Mindful Afternoon Breaks

My Sunday afternoons are about balance and intention! I typically head to a library or cozy lounge space with a book or playlist I know will help me slow down.

I’ll also sometimes catch a short nap when needed. I’ve learned not to consider taking pauses as being lazy; instead, I’m intentional about it. These quiet, reflective times allow me to pause, process, and consolidate the information I’ve experienced this week so that forecasting the next week feels manageable. Just one hour of a mindful pause makes a big difference in clarity and energy when returning to work on Monday.

Evening Pampering & Reflection

Evening time is also a pampering time and a reflection time. I typically stick to a skincare routine that is dorm-friendly, do a short stretch, and take a nice shower. Dinner is generally a quick and satisfying meal (ex., a Lean Cuisine, a Healthy Choice meal, or leftovers from weekly meal prep).

After dinner, I sit down with my planner to reflect. I write down accomplishments from the past week, lessons I’ve learned, and goals for the next week. This intentional reflection transforms self-care from a moment in time to a meaningful habit, creating the necessary perspective and motivation for the upcoming days.

Social Self-Care

Self-care doesn’t always have to be done alone, either. Purposeful social connection is also part of my reset. Sometimes this looks like going with friends somewhere to grab coffee, going for a sunset walk, or even just a mini movie night. Even short, intentional social interactions to give me some laughs or conversation can energize me like a quiet walk or evening alone.

Even if I invest just five to 10 minutes in each of these practices, I have a routine that leaves me calmer and ready for what the week brings.

Mindful Moments

I’ve come to learn that you don’t need to have a two-hour-long routine on Sundays to feel fulfilled. Even 30-60 minutes of mindful self-care can create habits that will carry me through the week. Simple rituals such as journaling, taking a quiet morning walk, sharing food with family, and stretching in my dorm can create just as satisfying experiences as elaborate routines. Rituals of mindfulness, intention, and consistency are what I need to take good care of myself.

By spending these small moments on myself, I set the tone for my week with clarity, calmness, and maybe even excitement. I encourage you to break out your planners, put on some shoes for a little walk, get your favorite coffee, and visit the green spaces in and around campus. Add a bit of pampering, a balanced meal, or a short dive into social connection to set the tone for the rest of the week.

The beauty of my self-care Sunday ritual is that it doesn’t have to be perfect; it just has to be intentional. Owning my Sundays helps me own my week to come!

