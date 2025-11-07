How I Maintain a Plant-Based Diet as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maintaining a regular, healthy diet in college is difficult enough, let alone a plant-based diet. As I made my transition into college, I found it challenging to live without my mother’s home-cooked meals and adjust to on-campus dining. Refraining from animal products made it even harder. Thankfully, after spending almost four years in college, I’ve learned the best ways to fuel my body properly despite following a diet with several restrictions and limitations.

Research local spots

Getting familiar with food options on or off campus can be incredibly beneficial in providing students with choices when they’re not at home. Suwannee Room, a dining hall on FSU’s campus, has a vegan section dedicated to plant-based foods. Seminole Café, another dining hall, doesn’t have a specific vegan station, but it does offer vegan options.

Additionally, restaurants at the Student Union and 1851 have several plant-based foods offered, where you can customize certain menu items to make them more friendly for plant-based diets. For instance, bowls at The Halal Shack and Pollo Tropical can be made plant-based if you order them with no meat. Panda Express offers plant-based options such as their Chow Mein, Super Greens, Veggie Spring Rolls, and White Steamed Rice, and Vato Tacos at 1851 offers a vegan falafel taco.

Several other places in Tallahassee are suitable for those following a plant-based diet. I highly recommend doing your research on the food places near you so you know all the options available!

Plant-based Grocery prep

In addition to researching food places, getting acquainted with grocery stores nearby and choosing one to consistently shop at can be really helpful. Budgeting as a college student is important, so choosing an option that’s best financially would be smart. I personally love Trader Joe’s, but many other stores offer wonderful quality food at cheap prices.

I like to make a list of staple everyday items that are essential parts of my diet. This can include almond or oat milk, your favorite fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, cereal, pasta, plant-based meats, and your favorite snacks. Having reliable sources of food at home makes eating healthy so much easier and less stressful.

Meal planning

Meal planning is a critical component of successfully following a plant-based diet in college. Setting a day aside each week to decide what you want to cook and eat during the week helps in staying organized and consistent (Sundays are my day). While meal planning can sound daunting, it’s such an effective way of saving time during the week and being prepared with food you have access to instantly.

Don’t forget that you can also make it fun! Trying new recipes is such a great way to get creative and look forward to trying different meals. There are so many easy plant-based recipes online that take only a few minutes to make and are definitely worth exploring.

These are some of the steps I take to fuel my body properly according to my dietary needs. While it’s difficult at first, establishing a routine and finding resources are the best ways to manage a plant-based diet as a college student, even if you aren’t currently plant-based. There are so many ways to incorporate more plant-based foods in your diet!

