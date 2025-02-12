Habits I Maintain To Glow From the Inside Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Looking and feeling radiant starts with the choices we make every day and what we choose to put in our bodies. From a balanced diet to consistent skincare and body care routines to fitness, there are so many ways to feel elevated. Here’s how I maintain a healthy, natural glow from the inside out.

Pay attention to intake Before, I was very unaware of how the food I chose to put in my body affected my overall health and appearance. For me, a nutrient-rich diet is essential. I prioritize colorful fruits and veggies like berries, leafy greens, and sweet potatoes; foods packed with antioxidants. I also make sure to eat a variety of superfoods and take my daily vitamin C. This vitamin helps me maintain skin that appears healthy and radiant, as well as supports my immune system. A TikTok favorite health hack I’ve adopted is the viral “cucumber salad.” It’s a fun, delicious way to spice up a simple vegetable while providing antioxidants and beneficial nutrients to my body. A great way I find some recipes and snack alternatives is on #HealthTok, a section of TikTok where users can post their health journey and what works for them. Take care of your skin View this post on Instagram A post shared by laurel alexandra (@laurelgoldman) I’ve learned that what you put on your skin matters! Everything you apply to your skin — from skincare and body wash to perfumes and lotions — is absorbed into your body. For this reason, I prioritize using clean, natural alternatives made with organic ingredients. I love to use natural body washes with natural ingredients, free of dyes and parabens, as well as natural body lotions that moisturize my body rather than dry it out. My favorite body wash and hair care products to use include the Native body wash and the Native shampoo and conditioners! Stay active @_barbie_irl Yes yes and yes. #nature #walk ♬ origineel geluid – filmsperfection Staying active is one of my favorite ways to boost my natural glow and energy. Regular exercises help to improve circulation, which then brings fresh oxygen to the skin, helping to support that healthy, glowing look. Some ways I enjoy staying active include following YouTube fitness channels like Lily Sabri for cardio or more intense workouts and Yoga With Bird for full-body stretches and relaxation. Whenever possible, I like to take long walks outside, which isn’t just good for my body physically but also clears my mind, reduces stress, and leaves me feeling recharged. Whether it’s a structured workout at the gym or a yoga class, keeping my body active is essential for glowing from the inside out.

Achieving glow is a lifestyle, not just a single use of a product or a workout. It’s about making consistent, purposeful choices that nourish both the mind and body. By embracing healthy habits, such as eating healthy foods and staying active, I’ve discovered that true health and glow come from within. By going on the journey to correctly nourish my body and mind with the right habits, I feel better and look better, too. And, to me, that’s the real glow.

