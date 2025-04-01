Healthier Swaps for Your Favorite Snacks That Actually Taste Good

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

You’re in the middle of a Netflix binge, and the entire bag of chips is suddenly gone. We’ve all been there. Snacking is a staple of college life, whether fueling a late-night study session for a big exam or grabbing something in between classes. However, many of our favorite snacks are loaded with sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats, leaving us tired, bloated, or sluggish.

The good news? You don’t need to sacrifice taste for better ingredients. Stores today, like Trader Joe’s, offer plenty of better-for-you snack options that don’t taste horrible. Whether you’re looking for something salty, cheesy, or sweet, these swaps have you covered!

Swap chips for SkinnyPop

If you love salty crunches but want a lighter option, SkinnyPop is a great alternative. It’s made with just popcorn, sunflower oil, and salt, excluding all artificial flavors or preservatives. Not only do they have a classic salty flavor, but they also have white cheddar, sea salt and pepper, butter, aged white cheddar, and more. Instead of eating an entire bag of chips that’s loaded with calories, SkinnyPop is a great snack for weight-conscious individuals due to its relatively low-calorie density.

Swap Takis for Trader Joe’s Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

If you’re looking for a spicy, crunchy snack, instead of reaching for a bag of Takis or Hot Cheetos, look no further than the Trader Joe’s chili and lime version. This snack has been circling the internet since its release, with many (including myself) claiming that these are better tasting than the original Takis themselves. They have the same bold, spicy flavor but without the artificial colors and excessive amount of sodium. If I were to suggest any snack swap, it’d be this one. It’s unmatched!

Swap Cheetos for Trader Joe’s Baked Cheese Crunchies

Another incredible swap from Trader Joe’s, this snack is often overlooked and not as popular as the Taki dupe mentioned above. However, if you’re a fan of Cheetos and a cheesy, crunchy snack, the Baked Cheese Crunchies they offer are amazing — if not better. The Baked Cheese Crunchies offer a lower-fat alternative with fewer artificial additives, and honestly, they taste much healthier and better than Cheetos themselves.

Swap popular ice cream brands for Halo Top

Halo Top rises above ice cream in every nutritional category. Halo Top not only tastes identical to a sugar-filled tub of ice cream, but it offers fewer calories, fats, and sugar. Ice cream in a college dorm or apartment (at least for me) is a dangerous game. Rather than indulging in ice cream that leaves me feeling bloated or on a sugar high, Halo Top is a great alternative.

Healthy snacks don’t always need to be bland. By swapping out heavily processed options for these, you can still enjoy your favorite snacks and flavors while fueling your body with much better ingredients!

