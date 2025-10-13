Curls Approved: The Best Products for Wavy, Curly, and Coily Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every wavy, curly, or coily-haired girl knows the struggle of finding the right hair products. One product is too drying, another is too slimy, and a product that starts well ends up not mixing well with the rest of the products. At this point, you’re conducting a science experiment, a lot of trial and error, and breaking the bank.

Whether you’re just starting your natural hair journey or looking to switch up your routine, I’ve rounded up the best products that’ll leave your hair looking gorgeous.

Shampoos & Conditioners

Olaplex

If your hair’s been through it, like dragged through the trenches and back, the OLAPLEX line will be your new best friend. Known for the bond-repair technology, OLAPLEX helps restore and strengthen damaged strands, and I can actually testify to this. After sadly getting heat damage in my hair, I bought the shampoo and conditioner, and in a matter of three months, my curls looked better than before — and I mean, way better than before.

OLAPLEX truly brought my hair back to life. No more stiffness, no more breakage, just soft, bouncy curls. If you’re trying to revive your pattern, this line is for you. It works on all hair types and will leave you feeling amazing!

Redken Mega Soft Curls

If you just need a solid, everyday shampoo and conditioner, Redken Mega Soft Curls is hands down one of the best on the market. It’s a game-changer in a hair routine. Yes, it’s a little pricey, but trust me, it’s worth every penny. A little goes a long way; I bought mine last November and didn’t run out until recently — that’s nearly a year’s worth of product.

​The lather is amazing, and thanks to the aloe vera infusion, it leaves my hair feeling super smooth and soft every single washday. I swear these products are one of the reasons why my hair is down to my hips. Out of everything in this article, this is the product to invest in!

Ouai clarifying shampoo

Let’s talk about clarifying shampoos. Yes, you should be clarifying your hair every once in a while. A good clarifying shampoo removes product buildup and residue without stripping too much natural oil, and the OUAI Clarifying Shampoo nails that balance perfectly.

​I recommend using it every other week to deeply cleanse your scalp. Your hair will feel lighter, cleaner, and more receptive to other products.

Leave-In Conditioners

Miss Jessie’s

Miss Jessie’s Leave In Condish is one of the best leave-in conditioners out there. What makes it stand out is it’s really light, smooth texture that locks in hydration without weighing your hair down, making it perfect for any hair type, especially finer hair. Because it’s so smooth, detangling becomes effortless and quick due to its smoothness.

Not Your Mother’s

If you prefer a spray over cream, Not Your Mother’s has an amazing lineup of leave-in sprays. They don’t just have one product for every hair type; they have multiple, ranging from wavy to curly. Personally, I’m not a fan of the nozzle, but the formula and price point really make up for it. My favorite way of using it is to spray up on my roots and then brush it in. I feel like it’s evenly distributed this way, compared to if I were to rake it in. The entire Not Your Mother’s line is extremely effective and beginner-friendly, making it a brand worth adding to your routine.

Camille Rose Guava Slip

Camille Rose never disappoints, and the Guava Slip Leave-In Conditioner is no exception. It works wonders on 3B to 4C hair patterns, deeply moisturizing and softening the hair from root to tip. It adds the kind of moisture that makes your curls look juicy and healthy without feeling greasy.

Curl Creams

As I am Curling Jelly

This product is so underrated! It makes my curls look juicy and defined for days. I rarely have to refresh my hair throughout the week. Since it’s a jelly, it may feel a bit dry when you first apply it, but once your hair dries and you break your cast, it’ll feel soft. I’d recommend skipping gel or mousse with this one to avoid any extra dryness. I actually picked it up by accident, and it’s been a staple in my routine ever since.

Bounce Curl Defining Butta

For my 4A to 4C girls, this one is for you. This cream is packed with different kinds of butter and oils that leave your hair deeply moisturized and actually give you medium hold. It’s basically a two-in-one, which is a steal in this economy. Bounce Curls is one of the best rising companies, and I highly recommend everyone to try and support them.

Mousses

The Doux

Whether you have wavy, curly, or coily hair, you need to give The Doux mousses a chance, especially if you prefer definition over volume. Their Mousse Def provides a flexible, medium-hold definition and volume, while Crazy Sexy Curl uses honey for a stronger hold, extra hydration, and a more shine-defined look. Chief Rocka is perfect for those who like a light hold without a crunchy texture. Out of the three, Chief Rocka will give you the most moisturized feeling.

Gel

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel

This is an excellent gel for wavy hair and loose curls, or for those who love volume. It’s a very lightweight formula that provides a soft hold and helps protect against unwanted frizz.

the Doux Banana Gel

If you want a high-quality, humidity-proof gel with a strong hold, this is the best product. The cast is so strong, it’ll leave your hair in good condition for days. You could probably go without washing for about a week and a half. This product is best for 3B to 4C hair or for people with thicker hair. It gives you a defined look while keeping your hair frizz-free!

No matter your hair pattern, finding products will take a little patience and trial and error. But don’t be discouraged — the right combo is out there. Although these products are some of the best of the best, what works for one person may not work for another, and that’s totally normal.

The key is to listen to your hair, experiment, and have fun with it. Once you find your go-to routine, your curls, waves, or coils will thank you. Hopefully, every wash day will start feeling like a good hair day!

