Breaking Down 5 Bedsheet Materials for a Luxurious Sleep

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In my experience, the fastest route to a healthy life is good sleep, and what better way to ensure you get your beauty rest than outfitting your bed with the most comfortable sheets? Nice sheets can be a pricy endeavor, but they’re an investment you won’t regret making.

If you pick the right material, your sheets can last forever and will have you napping on clouds. Here’s my breakdown of the most common sheet materials and how they can improve your comfort.

Flannel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheets & Giggles (@sheetsgiggles) Flannel sheets are typically made of 100% cotton and are best for colder areas. They generally feel super fuzzy due to the specific type of weave that also locks in your body heat to keep you warm and comfy when it gets chilly outside. These cheaper sheets are also a favorite for people who run colder. One of the best qualities of flannel sheets is their durability. You can machine-wash flannel sheets, and they’ll come out wrinkle-free without losing any softness. Cotton Sheets made of cotton are a good choice for people who run warmer as their lightweight nature creates a cooling effect. Cotton sheets generally feel crisper than other light fabrics but retain softness and breathability. There are many different types of cotton sheets on the market, and the main comfort comparisons are the weave and thread count used to make them. Some of the most common cotton sheet weaves are percale and sateen. Percale feels crisper and cooler, while sateen is warmer and silkier. Egyptian cotton sheets are probably the most well-known sheet type. This material is praised for its softness, while its durability makes it the first choice of hotels. Cotton sheets are the more common types on the market, and they’re typically cheaper than some of the other sheet materials mentioned in this article. However, keep in mind during your shopping that the type of cotton used, thread count, and weave of the sheets may impact your comfort in the long run. Bamboo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ecoy™ (@ecoy.aus) For the warm sleeper, bamboo sheets might be your best choice. This fabric is generally made of rayon fiber sourced from bamboo pulp, but the silky softness of bamboo sheets makes it hard to tell if they even come from wood. Bamboo sheets are known to be hypoallergenic and are a great choice for people suffering from dust mites and mold allergies. I’ve found that bamboo sheets are also light and incredibly breathable, making them comfortable to sleep in on warm nights in Florida. They may be a more expensive choice, but bamboo sheets are sure to have you lounging in luxury. Satin Satin sheets are synonymous with luxury. The blend of synthetic fibers like nylon and polyester creates a rich, buttery feel that compliments your skincare regimen and prevents your hair from tangling. These sheets may feel softer and smoother, but they also impact the ease of caring for them. Most satin products recommend handwashing due to the delicate nature of the fabric, so these may not be the best choice for busy people who prefer anything and everything to be machine-washed. Silk Silk sheets generally offer the same benefits as the sheets listed above, but it’s probably the longest-lasting fabric out of the ones listed. Just like satin, silk fabrics have more specific care instructions to ensure their longevity, but the silk used for sheets is seen as more durable. These are also the most expensive options on the market, but not without good reason. The natural material, sourced from silkworms, is hypoallergenic and resistant to fungus, dust, mold, and all other allergens commonly found in bedding.

Whatever sheet material you choose, be sure to do your research beforehand. All sheets will have different impacts on your comfort, and the best choice for you may depend on temperature, texture, and price tag.

