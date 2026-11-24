This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Christmas season is getting closer and closer, with Mariah Carey defrosting and department stores setting up their decorations, themed goodies, and rows of plastic trees in every color; you’re sure to see a bit of Christmas cheer everywhere.

As the countdown to Dec. 25 begins, finding the right advent gift for your friend or to treat yourself can be as difficult as figuring out if you made the nice list this year. Luckily, you need not look further because I, your personal Christmas elf, have created a list of the best beauty advent calendars that will be worth the price and not leave you with two hairpins like what SKIMS gave us this year.

Target’s The Ultimate Beauty Advent

View this post on Instagram We’re starting off strong with The Ultimate Beauty Advent, a 12-day calendar by Target. I didn’t even know they did advent calendars until this one came out. The gift box is $20 but has a retail price of $97. You definitely won’t find many calendars like this one with a really nice cost but great products inside. The items range from makeup and skincare to a lip gloss charm and nail strips. There are actually eight full-size products out of the 12, which is very uncommon with most beauty calendars, especially with this price tag. Most of the makeup items are e.l.f., so you know they’re going to be great, and there’s even a Supergoop! sunscreen. This would be the best option if you want to just dabble in the holiday calendar market and still get some great gifts from the box.

Express Your e.l.f 24-Day Advent Calendar

View this post on Instagram Speaking of e.l.f. products, we have e.l.f.’s 2026 gift set next. e.l.f. is always outdoing itself by creating products almost exactly like luxury brands for over half the price. They constantly are creating the next best thing, and this calendar is no different. Starting off with pricing, it’s $95 but valued at $153, which still gives you quality products for a price lower than most other makeup calendars. Inside, you’ll find a mix of skincare and cosmetics, with some beauty tools mingled in. Also, there are two limited-edition makeup items that you can only get in this set. Most importantly, I think, is the ratio of full-size to mini products. Many calendars boast of their value, but almost everything is a mini size; e.l.f., however, has 18 full-sized products out of the 24 in total, which is almost the entire thing. I’d definitely invest in this calendar if you’re a fan of e.l.f. products or even interested in trying some of their merchandise for the first time.

SEPHORA Favorites Advent Calendar 2026

View this post on Instagram Up next on our list is SEPHORA’s advent calendar for this season. In the past, their advent calendars have been a bit controversial with pricing and the products you get. This year, though, I think they did a pretty good job of having a range of items that represent the merchandise they sell. The price for this set is $105, with the total being worth $393, which is higher than the e.l.f but it has a variety of luxury products inside. They added some of their most popular brands, with items from Armani Beauty, Sol de Janeiro, Glow Recipe, and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few. In total, they have 13 full-size products, five travel-size, and six beauty accessories. Although there are a few more minis in this one, the sizing for them is better than many in other calendars and gives you a decent amount of product. This set would be perfect if you’re trying to elevate your makeup routine with some luxury products and have more variety, while still being cheaper than if you bought each item on their own.

Glow Recipe’s 12 Days of Glow

View this post on Instagram If you’re more of a skincare than makeup girly, the Glow Recipe 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar would be the best choice for you. This is one of the shorter calendars, but that doesn’t mean it loses in quality. With the price of $110 and a value of $214, you’re getting a whole new skincare routine and a glow that will keep your skin hydrated during these upcoming winter months. The calendar comes with four full-size products out of a total of 14 items, which means you’re getting two extra items from this festive set. They added some of their best-selling items, including their Niacinamide Dew Drops, Watermelon Glow Toner, and their Prickly Pear Peptide Serum. I think this gift box is perfect for you if you want to try some new skincare products but still save your money while doing so.

ULTA 25 Days of Beauty