This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Christmas is right around the corner, and that means new holiday item collections are being released by all of your favorite brands. One of the new trends that have swept social media this year is advent calendars. Brands have put a new twist on this classic holiday tradition: instead of opening and receiving a small chocolate each day, brands have inserted their own products. Reviews of these calendars have consumed my feed, but only one brand has caused such an intense commotion that they have had to refund every single customer: Skims.

On October 29, Skims released their first ever advent calendar to their online website. The calendar was advertised as an “accessories” advent calendar containing 12 gifts to open. Many loyal customers flocked to the website to purchase, despite the $148 market value. Additionally, the packaging of the product was praised online for being very aesthetically pleasing.

Unfortunately, many customers who decided to open all 12 gifts at once were extremely disappointed with its contents. Skims is an underwear, shapewear and loungewear brand, so items fitting within these categories were expected; however, the gifts were revealed to be quite the opposite. Four of the days contained keychains. Three of the days contained scrunchies or hair ties. Two of the days contained a set of three bobby pins. One of the days contained extra bra straps. Customers were shocked. For a value of $148, not including taxes or shipping price, people felt fooled. Many took to TikTok and other social media platforms to complain as well as warn others to not purchase this product.

There was a small group of people who defended the Skims product. They claimed that for fans of the brand, this was a big deal. Some of the items in the calendar had never been released before. They further argued that the value of the product did not lie in the gifts, but rather in the experience of opening something new everyday as intended.

In a shocking turn of events, Skims responded to the situation a few days later. Every customer who purchased the product received an email. The email explained that due to customer dissatisfaction, anyone who purchased the product could either return the product and receive a full refund, or keep the product and receive $150 in Skims store credit. Many praised Skims for actually listening to customer feedback and being willing to take accountability.

Some buyers questioned this situation. How could Skims be willing to refund everybody in such a small amount of time? Kim Kardashian, the founder of Skims, is no stranger to online scandal and controversy. Obviously, this entire situation has brought a huge spotlight onto her and her brand. Maybe the brand having a huge mistake but being able to fix it quickly could increase popularity and sales. But would Skims really play with customers’ $150 for a marketing strategy? Some say yes, and some say no. We will never know, but the situation raises bigger picture questions. Are modern brands blatantly ripping off customers for online stir? If so, how farther are these brands willing to go for the spotlight?