Christmas Gift Ideas for The Person That “Doesn’t Need Anything”

The worst part of the holiday season for me is having to coerce my friends and family into sending me their Christmas wishlist. I just want to get them a gift; I’m not asking for the nuclear codes. When shopping for gifts, you’re inevitably going to run into that person who already has everything (or worse, they swear they “don’t need anything”). I’ve come to learn that both of these problems are lies concocted by your mom, so you don’t spend money on her for Christmas.

That’s why I’ve compiled a list of trendy, creative, and thoughtful gifts that you can give just about any person in your life. These gifts are also both practical and gender-neutral. Give Santa a run for his money with your presents this year!

for the book lovers

These are for my English majors and poetry enthusiasts (or people who constantly claim the movie wasn’t as good as the book).

Embroidered Bookmark

My first thought was, “What a great chance to support a small business.” Plus, this is a cute way to keep their place in the five books they’re reading simultaneously.

book embosser

This gift idea has been going viral, and for good reason! This is perfect for a book collector who’s always scared to lend their books or loves showing them off. Not only is it a fun activity they can do while going through their collection, but it could make for a new family tradition of passing down books in the future.

book stand

This gift keeps on giving. First off, it can save your spot in a book you want to pick up the next morning. You can also buy one that triples as a mug coaster and has a nook for pens and glasses!

for the sporty and outdoorsy type

These are for the people who are at the gym at 5 a.m. while I’m still resting so I can hit snooze at 8 a.m. Yes, Dad, I’m talking about you.

Backpack or Duffel Bag

These are practical and inexpensive. Get this so they can stop putting all of their gym supplies in a drawstring bag they won for field day in the fifth grade.

Hammock

This is perfect for your FSU bestie who’s dying to hammock on Landis Green in the spring. If they enjoy the outdoors, trust me, they’ll love this!

Cooling Towel Set

This is one of those gifts they didn’t even know existed but are going to fall in love with. Especially after a cardio set, a cool towel is going to feel like heaven.

For the Art and Music Enthusiasts

These are for the Picasso and Michelangelo in your life or the ones who listened to over 100,000 minutes of music this year. Gift cards for their music platform of choice or new art supplies will also suffice for them.

Vinyl Record Decor

Pinterest is full of ways you can use old vinyl records as home decor. It can even be turned into a shelf for plants. The vinyl clock is my personal favorite, though!

Spotify Song Plaque

Personalize it with their favorite song and a picture of you two together, and they’ll treasure it for life! My best friend got one of these for me, and it’s still my favorite gift she’s given me.

Color Theory Wheel

This is another present that comes in many shapes and sizes. They have books, keychains, and plaques that look beautiful and are useful. There’s also a color wheel clock if you’re on that roll.

For the Homemade Heartthrob

These are for the sentimental sweethearts you know that truly may not want any gifts and prefer homemade presents. Or, you’re both on a budget and making presents is an amazing and inexpensive alternative.

Picture Frame

This is where you can be as creative as you please. Buy a thicker frame and you can decorate it with seashells, bottle caps, or buttons. The decorations should fit that person’s vibe!

Scrapbook

This is my tried and true gift idea that has never let me down. Nothing beats a scrapbook filled with pictures and mementos of the time you and said person spent together. This is perfect for significant others and best friends.

Open When… Letters

This gift is personal, heartfelt, and insanely creative. Pinterest has plenty of suggestions, but you can fill the letters with whatever you’d like. This one is a go-to for long-distance lovers!

For the Acts-of-Service Realist

These are for me. I’m a practical person, and I love gifts that are things I need but don’t want to buy with my own money. If you have someone like this in your life, here are some suggestions (Mom, please take notes):

Multi-Device Charging Station

This is so useful, and for people who have a lot of products from the same brand, it’s a must-have. Get one that would match their nightstand or decorations, and they’ll always have the battery to tell you how much they love you.

weighted blanket

I’m adding this one because this product trends every year. Something about a heavy blanket keeping you warm and tucked in really does wonders for people!

Luxe Grooming Set

This is both ideal and gender-neutral. Everyone can benefit from a set or even a bag to put their body and skin care products in.

When in doubt, remember that the best gifts aren’t about price or the latest trends; they’re about thoughtfulness. A creative gift shows people you know them, and you love them. So tell your mom that even though she says she doesn’t want anything, she’ll get a blanket so heavy she can’t get up from the couch to yell at you for it!

Shop responsibly and enjoy being the reigning champ of gift-giving this year!

