Bake Without a Kitchen: Halloween Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in a dorm is limiting. With a lack of space, a lack of privacy, and often having no real kitchen, it gets difficult for those of us who love to bake. Here, I bring you ideas and recipes that can be made with minimal supplies, so that all of the college bakers can still have their passion.

This one is for my lovely bakers! As we’re finally settling into our school routines and midterms are creeping up on us, emotions are definitely running high. But there is one thing we can look forward to: Halloween!

I still have to make a quick Spirit Halloween run to decorate my dorm and, of course, find a costume. Personally, I’m currently debating between Twilight Sparkle from My Little Pony or Hermione at the Yule Ball (which is really just my excuse to wear a fancy dress).

But what I’m most excited about is hosting little get-togethers with my friends and serving them some yummy treats for the spooky season. So, for all my baking girlies looking for ways to satisfy that baking itch without their beloved KitchenAid, or anyone who just needs some cute snacks for a Halloween party, your girl has found a few recipes for you all!

And don’t worry, dorm living doesn’t mean we have to give up our baking era completely. Grab your mugs, microwave-safe bowls, and Halloween sprinkles because, yes, we can still bake without a kitchen!

Pumpkin Mug Cake

For all my people from up north, I feel you when I say that I miss the pumpkin and apple patches. My family and I used to go every year and search for the nicest pumpkin to decorate our house with (obviously not to show off to our neighbors and their pumpkin selection).

So, if you’re into pumpkin pies and pumpkin bread, pumpkin mug cake is such a cute treat to make when you’re missing those fall traditions. The best part is that you can eat it straight out of your mug while getting cozy under your blankets. If you want something cold to complement the warm cake, I recommend adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

Air fryer Monster Cookie

Let me walk you through how you can add some Halloween spirit to a classic, easy cookie recipe. All you need is an air fryer, which I know many college students have.

You can add a little green food dye to your cookie dough to give it that classic monster look. If you have any marshmallows, melt a few in the microwave and stretch the melted marshmallow around your cookie to create a spooky web effect. If you have Halloween sprinkles, or any sort of edible decor, even better!

And for my chocolate lovers, melt a few chocolate chips with a splash of heavy cream in a microwave-safe bowl to make a quick chocolate drizzle. Add it on top, draw a little monster face, or just pour it all over your cookie. Decorate your cookie however you want and create your own unique monster!

Graveyard Dirt Cups

This treat instantly reminds me of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, with its gloomy graveyards and gray, eerie atmosphere. Fun fact: You can actually make Emily’s friend Maggot out of fondant if you’re fancy, or just draw a face on a green gummy worm. So, if you love this movie as much as I do, I definitely recommend making these cups!

They only require a few simple ingredients, and they may require a few tissues if you decide to watch the movie while making them. I like to make them for my family and friends who have to witness me cry every single time.

I hope you guys try out some of these recipes this spooky season! I know I’ll definitely be making those batches of monster cookies, and maybe I’ll keep a few for myself. Sometimes, a girl just has to put herself first! Happy baking, my lovely bakers, and have a spooktacular Halloween!

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