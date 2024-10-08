This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Boo! Did I scare you? We’ve now entered October, which officially makes it spooky season!

For Tallahassee and FSU, it also marks the month of our unique holiday, Talloween. What is it exactly? It’s essentially a two-to-four day costume party and celebration leading up to the actual Halloween holiday on Oct. 31.

Talloween has become so famous and popular that students from all over the state will leave the celebrations in their college towns and come to Tallahassee for the weekend instead.

Talloween can seem intimidating and overwhelming for a first-timer. I can assure you that there is a way to have a safe, fun, and memorable time!

I truly believe it’s a staple FSU experience for its students, and I encourage everyone to try it at least once. As a two-time Talloween survivor, here’s my beginner’s guide to the weekend!

Only let people you know (and actually like) stay with you People from all over Florida come to FSU for the iconic holiday, and you may receive texts from someone you barely know about staying with you. While it can be a great time filled with awesome memories, it can also bring out the worst in people. I’ll let you use your imagination. This weekend is a good time to stick with people you trust and genuinely enjoy being with. You’re safer when you’re with people who genuinely care about your well-being. The memories you make are better too! This weekend can be a lot, so it’s also a good idea to eliminate any unnecessary stressors. There’s so much beauty in saying “no,” especially to people you barely know and just want to get a free stay out of you during the holiday. You don’t need to spend a lot of money on Halloween Costumes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Campus at FSU (@hercampusfsu) I am a big retail therapy girly and love to use girl math to rationalize any and all purchases. I can tell you that your Halloween costumes are not an investment, and you’ll probably never wear them again (not even next year). If you want to go all out, I love and support that for you! If you’re in the middle like me and just want to participate, there are plenty of ways to join the fun without breaking the bank. I recommend gathering your favorite clothes. It may be a little black top, your cowgirl boots, or a cheetah-print skirt. Boom! You have three Halloween costumes right there! A black outfit paired with an accessory you get from Target or Walmart can turn you into a cat, a vampire, a devil, and more! Cowgirl boots are a staple of Tallahassee culture and FSU game day outfits; why not break them out for Halloween? This costume choice isn’t just fun, but also easy and comfortable. The cheetah-print skirt can turn you into a wild cat or party animal! Just add one of those fun party hats from when you were a kid. These are all great costume ideas that include items you already have in your closet, so there’s no reason to stress. Be self-aware A lot is going on in Tallahassee during this week and it’s extremely important to be actively aware of your surroundings! Make sure to look out for your friends and have a pre-determined plan for your nights out. It’s a great time in Tallahassee, but your safety is always the most important!

Have fun and be safe! Happy Talloween!

