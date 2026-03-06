A Miniseries To A Restful Weekend: At Home Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Miniseries To A Restful Weekend is my addition to Her Campus at FSU, where I share activities that I enjoy for a relaxing break. Whether it’s staying home and cooking, heading out with friends to see a movie, or having a fun weekend, I’ll share tips to feel more prepared and energized for the week ahead. These experiences are my way of helping you create the perfect, well-balanced, enjoyable weekend.

Sometimes life can feel overburdening and exhausting with assignments, homework, and exams. It can be hard to maintain a work-life balance with so many obligations. I feel sometimes exhausted, rushed, and behind before the week even starts. I need a weekend to myself to reset and shift my energy from “doing” mode to “being” mode.

To make sure that I stick with this motto at least every weekend, I’m taking a day or even the whole weekend just to focus on myself and feel my time with activities that make me feel whole again. If you want a guide for a relaxing and restful weekend, you’re in the right place.

Here are a few things I enjoy doing on a relaxing weekend at home alone that you can try out for yourself. I’ll focus on indoor activities and the cozy, restorative elements.

Quick, Calm Cleaning Session

My way of kicking off a restful weekend is to cleanse my space. This could be in the living room, my bedroom, or anywhere I want to keep clean. To do this, I schedule a light cleaning session on Saturday afternoons to tidy up and clear my space. This helps my brain feel organized and stress-free.

I take about 15 to 30 minutes and focus on the essentials like the laundry, dishes, and trash. This part of my restful weekend helps me get into the vibe of creating a nice, clean space to continue doing the activities I want without the heavy burden of all my stuff everywhere.

Mini At-Home Spa Day

A few years ago, I decided that I didn’t always want to go out on the weekends, especially if I’d been out all week at school or at my job. To create a relaxing space, I decided to make it a self-care day by implementing an at-home spa session.

I start by picking out my favorite bath salts, taking a long bubble bath, sometimes playing soft music, or reading while the scent of essential oils fills the room. Sometimes, if I’m feeling lonely, I’ll invite a few of my girlfriends over for a small spa session, where we paint each other’s nails, braid each other’s hair, and do small-group meditations.

Digital Detox Zone

A digital detox is most needed, especially for me, because this semester I have all my classes online, so I’m on the computer almost all the time. Being able to unplug really puts me in a state of calm.

For a few hours, I turn off all notifications on my phone, tablet, and computer, including my emails and social media, and lock my devices in a drawer. I don’t even turn on the TV either; I fill my time with a nap or journaling.

Creative and Grounded Activities

Just because my weekend is relaxing doesn’t mean I’ll spend most of my time lounging around. I’ll also make time for not-so-high-pressure activities. This includes creative projects like my adult coloring book, puzzles, origami, and making vision boards. I love finding new and creative projects to dive into. These help me focus on new hobbies and interests, and they’re a great way to get into a reset for the weekend after a chaotic week.

Reading is another great activity that’s relaxing and doesn’t require a screen. I see a weekend to myself as the perfect opportunity to read all those books on my bookshelf that I haven’t touched. Even just a couple of hours of light reading can get you back into the love of reading again.

Find Comfort in Baking or Cooking

During the week, I don’t have time to cook; either I order out, or make myself a snack because I’m always on the go. However, during the weekend, I have more time for myself and can put more effort into my cooking and baking. This year, one of my resolutions is to learn how to cook and bake. I bought a cookbook at the beginning of this year, and there are so many new recipes I can try. The perfect opportunity for that is a restful weekend.

I believe that on the weekend, especially if you’re preparing a meal or baking a sweet treat for yourself, there’s no added pressure; you just get to relax and enjoy the process.

This wraps up my guide to creating a restful weekend for myself, and hopefully, you can use these tips to create a relaxing weekend for yourself. Give them a try if you want to create your own image of what a restful weekend looks like to you. Just remember to take care of yourself and that it’s okay to take a weekend off every now and then.

