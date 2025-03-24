It’s That Time of Year: A Guide To Spring Cleaning

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring is the perfect time to hit the reset button! Spring cleaning can revamp your space, and cutting down on clutter will make keeping things tidy in the long run easier. To help you get started, I’ve put together some cleaning tips and organization hacks. Let’s explore what you can do to revamp your space this spring!

Closet cleanout

Before getting into the deep cleaning, it can help to get rid of the extra stuff taking up space, and closets are one of the biggest problem areas.

A seasonal cleanout can keep your wardrobe functional and make picking out outfits way simpler. Instead of letting old clothes pile up, try reselling the ones in good condition on Poshmark or Depop. If you don’t want to list and ship your items, donation centers and local shelters are an amazing option!

Deep Cleaning

Decluttering unnecessary items is my first step when getting a fresh start because having a space with only essentials means less cleaning.

For a good deep clean, I like to start with the basics. Dust can accumulate on cabinets, baseboards, and windowsills. In my dorm room, the air conditioning vents tend to get dusty after just a few months, and using a microfiber cloth or a damp rag helps pick up stubborn dust.

Kitchen

A good place to start first in your spring cleaning is the kitchen. The fridge can collect unwanted things like condiments you’ll never use and old leftovers. Wiping down the shelves after throwing things out makes a huge difference. Microwaves also get gross fast. Heating up a bowl of water with lemon slices inside for a couple of minutes loosens up messes, and this makes it so easy to wipe away gunk.

Bathroom

Bathrooms also have spots that don’t get cleaned weekly. During a deep clean, wiping down shower walls and scrubbing grout lines can make a space really shine. This is also the perfect time to sort through old makeup, expired skincare products, and random toiletries!

Bedroom

Bedrooms deserve a refresh, too. Washing all bedding, including pillows and comforters, helps get rid of dust. My pillowcases always seem to hold onto mascara stains, but using Shout as a spot treatment before washing works every time!

A little tip: Deep cleaning doesn’t mean you need to spend money on fancy products. A few basic household items can do the job. Dawn Dish Soap is my go-to because it cuts through grime without damaging surfaces and works for everything from kitchen counters to bathroom sinks!

Maintaining Your Space

Spring cleaning is great, but the real trick is keeping things clean after all that effort. Breaking tasks into small habits can help make it easier. I separate things into what I can do daily, weekly, and monthly instead of letting messes pile up.

Smart storage solutions have been my best friend in college. Whether it’s an over-the-fridge storage unit or a hanging shoe rack, simple things like this make all the difference. I end every day by spending just five minutes tidying up, mostly focusing on putting the clothes I wore that day in their place. A lot of the time I find myself getting more done than I initially intended! This makes for a clean start to my next day.

Spring cleaning doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Clearing out clutter, deep cleaning the right way, and sticking to simple habits can help your space stay organized and clean!

