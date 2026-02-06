5 Activities for the Perfect Night In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you’re in college, it can feel like there’s an unspoken expectation to always be doing something. Going out and being social is seen as being active, while staying in is often labeled as lazy or boring. Personally, I’ve never really bought into that idea.

Staying in can be just as fun, if not more, when you actually choose it. On days when my social battery is completely drained, I’ve learned how to keep myself entertained at home. Staying in has become less about missing out and more about recharging in ways that actually feel good.

Craft Something View this post on Instagram You don’t have to be an artist by any means to enjoy crafting. Creating something, whether it’s painting, making bracelets, or putting together a scrapbook, is a great way to relax and give yourself creative freedom. I love crafting on nights when I want to unplug and do something with my hands instead of endlessly scrolling on my phone. It’s also a great mental break from constant socializing and overthinking. Turning a night in into a relaxing craft session makes staying home feel intentional, and honestly, it’s even better with friends. Some of my favorite memories have been crafting late at night with my roommates, talking and laughing while we work on something together! Read A Book I know reading for fun isn’t for everyone, and I’ll be the first to admit I didn’t really get into it until I found a genre that genuinely hooked me. Once you find a book that keeps you flipping pages, because you need to know what happens next, reading becomes the perfect stay-in activity! It’s a quiet escape from reality, one that lets you slow down and step into a different world for a while. In the middle of busy college schedules, that kind of calm is something we all need now and then. Watch Something New I’m a total cinephile, so watching something new is one of my favorite ways to spend a night in. There’s nothing better than curling up on your bed or couch, opening your laptop, and getting lost in a new show or movie. Instead of rewatching the same comfort shows for the fifth time, picking something new makes the night feel fresh and exciting! Bake Something New View this post on Instagram Baking is another underrated stay-in activity. It’s equal parts comforting and rewarding, especially when you’re trying a new recipe. Even something simple can add a sense of novelty to the night, and your space smelling like fresh-baked treats instantly makes everything feel cozier. You don’t need to be an expert baker for it to be fun. Just like crafting, the process matters more than the final result. There’s something deeply satisfying about making something from scratch, even if it doesn’t turn out perfectly. Relaxing Reset Night Some nights aren’t meant for productivity; they’re meant for rest. An at-home spa night is the perfect way to slow down and take care of yourself without leaving your space. I usually take a long shower, put on a face mask, play calming music, and just let myself unwind. College life can be overstimulating, and spa nights are a reminder that rest isn’t something you have to earn. Sometimes the most important thing you can do is pause, breathe, and let yourself relax!

At the end of the day, staying in doesn’t mean you’re missing out; it means you’re choosing yourself. Between busy schedules, social pressure, and constant noise, there’s something powerful about enjoying your own company. Taking time away from the nonstop social environment of college allows you to reset, recharge, and come back feeling more like yourself, and that’s something worth staying in for!

