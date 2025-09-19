My 4 Favorite Period Romances for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure we’ve all felt that chill in the breeze, the unmistakable shift in the wind that signifies the beginning of yet another autumn. Naturally, in the spirit of the season, we must make necessary adjustments to our daily lives: pumpkin spice everything, flannels, decorative wreaths, cinnamon-scented candles, and cozy television — that is, period films, of course.

Nothing says autumn like a period romance. There’s something about the architecture, the cinematography, the billowing linen that absolutely screams fall, and getting together with friends to watch a man yearn in a dewy field is a must. Here are my favorite period films to help get everyone prepped and ready for the season!

Each of these films captures fall in its own unique way. Whether it be the golden fields of Pride and Prejudice, the warmth of Little Women, the gloom of Jane Eyre, or the charm of Sense and Sensibility, there’s a period piece for everyone. What are you waiting for? Make a hot beverage, grab a blanket, and press play!

