My 4 Favorite Period Romances for Fall

I’m sure we’ve all felt that chill in the breeze, the unmistakable shift in the wind that signifies the beginning of yet another autumn. Naturally, in the spirit of the season, we must make necessary adjustments to our daily lives: pumpkin spice everything, flannels, decorative wreaths, cinnamon-scented candles, and cozy television — that is, period films, of course.
Nothing says autumn like a period romance. There’s something about the architecture, the cinematography, the billowing linen that absolutely screams fall, and getting together with friends to watch a man yearn in a dewy field is a must. Here are my favorite period films to help get everyone prepped and ready for the season!
- Pride And Prejudice (2005)
-
You knew it was coming. We’re starting this list off with one of the most popular period films of all: Joe Wright’s 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s famed novel, Pride and Prejudice. Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen star in this classic retelling of the most influential enemies-to-lovers story in literature today, and, dare I say, they do an excellent job of it.
The film takes place in the 18th-century English countryside, with Knightley portraying the beloved and well-read Elizabeth Bennet, and Macfadyen taking on the role of the reserved and disagreeable Mr. Darcy. The story follows the two of them as they navigate familial tension, frequent plot twists, and, eventually, fall in love. What better way to get in the autumn mood than that?
- Little Women (2019)
-
Our next film is another highly successful literary adaptation: Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Based on the classic American novel by Louisa May Alcott, it follows the lives of the four March sisters as they move through the difficult transition from adolescence to adulthood during the American Civil War. The movie explores themes of sisterly bonds, unrequited love, poverty, and the pursuit of fulfillment.
Along with warm and atmospheric cinematography, it features a star-studded cast: Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep. There’s nothing quite like a stacked cast in a cozy film to set the tone for fall.
- Jane Eyre (2011)
-
Now, for those of us who enjoy the darker, more moody side to autumn, Jane Eyre offers the perfect escape. Set against the backdrop of windswept moors and shadowy corridors, the film explores themes of love, social class, and madness.
The story follows its namesake, Jane Eyre, on her journey from her abusive childhood to her role as a governess at Thornfield Hall, where she meets her pensive employer, Mr. Rochester. The gothic architecture and brooding romance create a perfectly haunting atmosphere that’s sure to complement any chilly autumn night.
- Sense and Sensibility (1995)
-
Our final period piece, Ang Lee’s Sense and Sensibility, is based on another one of Jane Austen’s famous works. The movie follows the very opposite Dashwood sisters after their father’s death, which forces them out of their residence in 19th-century England.
The two sisters, Elinor and Marianne, grapple with their newfound state of economic peril and the societal pressures to marry for financial security. This film is known for its picturesque landscapes and cozy feel, making it the perfect choice for a seasonal afternoon.
Each of these films captures fall in its own unique way. Whether it be the golden fields of Pride and Prejudice, the warmth of Little Women, the gloom of Jane Eyre, or the charm of Sense and Sensibility, there’s a period piece for everyone. What are you waiting for? Make a hot beverage, grab a blanket, and press play!
