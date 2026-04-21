5 Ways I’m Reconnecting With the Girl I Used to Be

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was younger, all I wanted to do was grow up. I wanted to be chic, cool, smart; all the above. While I think I did end up becoming those things, sometimes all I want to do is go back. Now that I’m almost 20, my childhood seems like forever ago; a moment in time that I can only reminisce about with memories and photos.

Some days, I look at that girl and think, I would love just to relive that age for one day. Things were more carefree back then. I didn’t have a single worry in the world except whether my mom would buy me the new Dork Diaries book or not.

Then it hit me: I can still do and love all the same things I did when I was a little girl. Just because I’m older doesn’t mean I can’t still be whimsical and free. There are so many ways I can still try to be that same girl that I used to be.

Fashion View this post on Instagram This has honestly been one of the biggest ways I’ve been reconnecting with my younger self. I used to always dress up in the brightest colors and wear the funkiest clothing. As I got older, I started to drift towards more neutrals, and while it didn’t necessarily look bad, it just wasn’t me. My closet has now completely shifted from greys and browns to pastels and colors. Along with that, I’ve tried to have more unique pieces in my wardrobe. Instead of wearing sweats on a day-to-day basis, I now aim for skirts, fun pants, and flowy tops. Crafts I’ve always thought of myself as a very creative person. I would make the most random crafts and have the most fun while making them. I’ve always felt like I love things more when they were handmade and a lot of time and effort went towards it. As a kid, I would also make friendship bracelets all the time. Whether it was string, beads, or Rainbow Loom, I had everything you could think of. While I’ve lost almost all of these things, I still have some string sitting around that I use when I feel like making one now and then. Movies and TV Shows View this post on Instagram One thing about me is that I love a nostalgic movie, specifically ones that scream girlhood. I was always watching the newest Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM), Barbie, any princess movie, and of course, rom-coms. This was honestly something that I’ve never stopped loving as I got older. Once I fall in love with a movie, I will watch it on repeat forever. There were also so many shows that I got attached to. The most memorable for me were Austin and Ally and Victorious. These were shows that I was always looking forward to watching when a new episode would drop every week. While I don’t get to have that anticipation anymore, I love watching these shows from time to time just to reminisce. Music Music has always been one of the biggest parts of who I am. I love to play instruments and sing, but I think what I love most about it is how it can transport you back to any moment in your life. Music can hold so many memories. It’s not just something you listen to; it’s also a feeling. There’s so much good music that’s been coming out recently, but I love to go back and listen to songs that remind me of when I was younger. Songs can hold memories, like going to the waterpark, karaoke in the living room, dancing with your cousins, and so much more. Hobbies I probably had 15 hobbies when I was a kid. I would ride my bike around my neighborhood, write the worst songs known to man, paint with acrylics and watercolors, read, etc. These were all things I drifted away from because I didn’t have all the time in the world anymore. Recently, I’ve been taking up a bunch of these hobbies again. Luckily, my songwriting has gotten better, and my painting isn’t as horrid as it used to be. I’ve also been trying to read at least one book each month. Doing this has made me fall in love with these activities all over again, and it has also been a much better use of my time.

As I grow older, I’ve learned to appreciate all the eras of my life. They’ve each added on to be part of who I am and have made me the person that I am today. Looking back and doing the same things as my younger self has not made me realize that I want to be the girl I once was, but instead that I’m honestly the same girl I’ve always been.

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