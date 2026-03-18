Which Disney Channel Original Movie Are You Based on Your Go-to FSU Study Spot?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being an FSU student means that there are multiple places to study on or around campus. The possibilities are endless! Maybe you prefer going to the libraries where it’s silent or sitting on one of the greens where the campus’s liveliness can provide some ambience. Whether it’s the Dirac Library or the Student Union, I’ve gone to study at every single one of these places, and they all give different study experiences.

I’m a big movie person, so sometimes when I study, I like to pretend I’m in one (don’t judge me). One day, I’ll be Hermione Granger from Harry Potter, and the next, I’ll be Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man. I love movies, and some of my favorite ones are Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs). I grew up watching these movies, and I rewatch them from time to time just to feel something.

Because of this, I decided it would be fun to associate different FSU study spots with some of my favorite DCOMs.

Dodd Hall: Descendants

I’m a bit biased with this one because this is my go-to study spot on campus, but I think it’s the perfect choice. Descendants is about four villain kids who get the chance to go to a school full of royalty. They basically go from living in the slums to being surrounded by castles.

With gorgeous stained-glass windows and a peaceful, quiet atmosphere, it’s literally what you would imagine a castle library to look like. Plus, in the sequel, Ben, the son of Belle and the Beast, makes the prettiest stained-glass portrait for his girlfriend Mal, the daughter of Maleficent. Dodd Hall is probably the most beautiful building on campus, and it just screams Descendants to me.

Landis Green: Camp Rock

Camp Rock is literally the most “camp” piece of media there is. When I say “camp,” I mean that it’s so bad that it’s actually good. If I had to pick one spot on campus where I would see a group of kids marching and dancing in formation, it would 100% be Landis Green.

Landis Green is the place to see the most random stuff happening. Whether it’s hundreds of people tanning, a band playing music, or a theatre group performing, you’ll see anything and everything. This is literally the embodiment of Camp Rock.

Strozier: High School Musical

In my head, this one is really obvious. Strozier Library is probably the most popular spot on campus to study. Everyone goes there, and when I think of a DCOM that everyone has seen at some point in their life, it’s High School Musical.

Not that studying at Strozier or having High School Musical as your favorite DCOM is basic, but I just feel like these two go hand in hand. It’s not really something I can explain; you just have to see the vision. I fully think someone can go into Strozier and pretend they’re Gabriella Montez trying to get into Stanford.

1851: Let It Shine

1851 is an underrated study spot. It offers so many food options; from sushi and tacos to pizza and ice cream, it literally has anything you might want. Along with this, 1851 also has comfy seating and the cutest fairy lights to give it that homey feeling.

Let It Shine is exactly this. Although it doesn’t necessarily give you food (obviously), I believe that Let It Shine is probably the most underrated DCOM of all time. It’s also one of my biggest comfort movies; I could watch it on repeat. It’s one of those movies that you feel like should be talked about more, just like 1851 as a study spot should be.

Mina jo Powell Green: Lemonade Mouth

Lemonade Mouth is not only my favorite DCOM, but my favorite movie ever. It’s about this group of kids who all meet in detention and decide to form a band. With it being the greatest movie of all time (in my opinion), I wanted to do it justice, and I feel like giving it to Mina Jo Powell Green does just that.

Mina Jo Powell Green is the quieter, more chill green on campus. There are fewer people, so it’s more ideal for studying, and the scenery is stunning. As a bonus, it’s located next to the music buildings, so if you’re lucky, you might get the chance to hear some students practicing their instruments. The atmosphere of this place just encapsulates Lemonade Mouth so perfectly to me.

Dirac: How to Build a Better Boy

I genuinely couldn’t have picked a better movie. Dirac is known as the main library for the STEM kids, as it’s literally on the STEM side of campus. The entirety of How to Build a Better Boy is based on STEM.

Using advanced technology, science, math, and engineering, two teenage girls decide to build the perfect boy to take one of them to prom. That’s something that I think any girl in STEM wishes they could do in high school. If I had to pick the pairing that I’m most confident about, it would be this one.

Student Union: Princess Protection Program

This is one of those other pairings where I just feel like you have to get it. It’s not really something I can explain, but IYKYK. The Student Union has literally anything you might need, which is basically what the Princess Protection Program had for princesses.

Princess Protection Program is exactly what it says it is. It was made to protect any princesses who might be in danger. The Student Union is quite literally made for the students, so in a way, it’s kind of like our “Student Protection Program.”

The Sweet Shop: Teen Beach Movie

While The Sweet Shop isn’t necessarily a study spot on campus, it’s so close that it practically is, so I felt the need to mention it. It’s such a good place to take a break between classes or have a snack while finishing up some homework. I also just used it as an excuse to mention Teen Beach Movie because it’s also one of my favorite DCOMs (can you tell I’m obsessed with DCOMs?).

In Teen Beach Movie, two teenagers get transported into a fictional movie that takes place in the 20th Century. The Sweet Shop is one of the oldest establishments around campus, built in 1921 and converted into a cafe in 1924, making it part of the 20th Century. Plus, Big Momma’s, the restaurant that the surfers and bikers fight over in Teen Beach Movie, just gives off the same vibes to me that The Sweet Shop does.

As a kid who grew up watching Disney Channel 24/7, I feel like I was very qualified to make this list. If you saw your favorite DCOM, but have never studied at that specific spot before, then maybe you should test it out because it might just turn out to be your favorite.

Obviously, FSU provides so many places to study, so if your go-to spot didn’t make it, I’m really sorry about that. Just remember that it’s something to be grateful for because our school is just so awesome that the options for study spots are never-ending!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!