I’ve always been extremely girly, and my sense of style reflects that. I’m a girl who wears pink and frilly dresses year-round, so while I love all seasons, it goes without saying that spring is my favorite. I constantly look forward to spring clothing, accessories, and general vibes. This year, spring officially starts on March 20, so there’s still a bit of time left to think about what to wear this spring. Without further ado, here’s a girly girl’s guide to spring fashion!

Dresses

Dresses are a mainstay of girly fashion and are perfect for spring! Whether they are maxi, midi, or mini dresses, anything flowy is adorable. I personally lean toward sundresses and milkmaid dresses to maximize my girly, fairy princess aesthetic. Puff sleeves, eyelet lace, frills, ruffles, and embroidered details instantly elevate any spring dress.

Recently, I’ve been seeing a lot of dresses with bubble hems and drop waists. I can definitely see these being a major trend this spring, so if they seem like something in line with your personal style, they might be for you.

My favorite places to find dresses are Hill House Home, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, and Altar’d State.

Matching Sets

Matching sets are another super cute option for spring outfits. They also provide extra versatility because they can be worn together or separately. I think that matching sets are so effortlessly chic. They create the ideal blend of girly style and cool girl vibes, so if they seem like something you would enjoy, you should definitely try them out this spring.

Colors and Patterns

While all-white will always be iconic, colors are a quick and easy way to make any outfit feel more spring. Pastels have always been classic for spring — think butter yellow, pistachio green, powder pink, lavender, and baby blue. Brighter, richer, and more vibrant versions of these colors can also bring a cheerful energy to any spring look. I love incorporating spring colors into my outfits in the form of colorful cardigans.

As far as patterns go, you can’t go wrong with a classic floral. Groundbreaking, I know — but florals are timeless for a reason. I also think patterns incorporating baby animals like birds or bunnies are another fun pattern for spring. Gingham and stripes are classic patterns you can’t go wrong with either.

Mary Janes and Ballet Flats

Spring is the perfect time to wear cute and feminine shoes. Mary Janes and ballet flats in light colors are a pretty and girly way to upgrade any outfit. They have an air of daintiness suitable for frolicking through a garden or going on a spring picnic.

If those aren’t your style, you could also opt for sneakers or sandals in spring colors. They could even have lace trim or a floral pattern to give them a little something extra. This may be unconventional, but I’m someone who regularly wears high heels in my daily life. I think that heels and spring go hand-in-hand, so kitten heels, espadrilles, or platforms also fit.

Hair and Hair Accessories

Spring hair accessories can also enhance a spring look. Headbands, claw clips, barrettes, bows, and sun hats are so pretty. This year, I’d love to see more scarf headbands. Even more, I think flower crowns and flower clips should make their reentry into mainstream fashion. They had their moment in the back in the early 2010s, and because of the cyclical nature of fashion, they should be coming back soon. They’re just right for cottagecore spring looks. I think these would look especially cute with half-up, half-down hair, and natural curls and waves.

Jewelry

Charm necklaces and charm bracelets are so on-trend and go great with any spring outfit. Colorful beads add a pop of color and bring some playfulness to every look. Pearls add shimmer and classiness. Accessorizing your clothing by adding jewelry is a quick, easy, and effective way to look more put-together and polished!

Bags

A bag can instantly change the vibe of an outfit. For spring, I like to opt for light and bright colors. Bags can be accessorized and customized with bag charms and scarves — something with a floral pattern would be beautiful. Beaded bags are eclectic, fun, and maximalist. Personalized Boat and Totes or patterned tote bags are great to pair with more casual and practical clothes on an everyday basis.

In my opinion, Springtime and girly fashion are made for each other, so I’m excited to embrace my spring style! The flowers are blooming, and so are you. Remember to stay true to your sense of style and express yourself.

