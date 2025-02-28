5 Forms of Self Care You Can Attempt This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As February draws to a close and March approaches, springtime is on the horizon. Spring is the season of growth and fresh starts, and if you’re looking to turn over a new leaf and spice up your self-care routine, now is a wonderful time to do it! Without further ado, here are five ways you can show yourself some extra love during the upcoming spring season:

go on an outdoor walk

Walking is an amazing low-impact exercise to get your body moving. The sunny spring weather is underway, and a clear day always makes a walk’s vibes so much better. It can be even more fun if you bring along your headphones or earbuds to listen to your favorite music while you do it. If walking isn’t quite your thing, any kind of outdoor exercise is a wonderful way to connect with nature while raising your heart rate up and getting your endorphins flowing. You might also enjoy running or even cycling if you own a bike.

deep clean your space

Spring cleaning is a great way to declutter and reorganize your space for a clean slate. You can take care of basic chores, such as cleaning windows, doing laundry, mopping floors, and wiping down any surfaces. On top of that, you could also do a closet cleanout. As the seasons shift, swapping out heavier winter sweaters for lighter clothes is ideal for the hotter weather. And if you’re especially into fashion, you can find spring lookbooks on social media for season-appropriate outfit inspiration.

Try seasonal foods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Creaky Shed (plastic free) (@thecreakyshed_greenwich) As the seasons change, so does the variety of produce available. If you’re looking for a new recipe to make or simply want to experiment with different flavors, you’ll find a vibrant rainbow of fruits and vegetables hitting the market soon. Some popular spring foods include arugula, carrots, peas, radishes, strawberries, mangoes, lemons, and pineapples, which are all amazing sources of energy and nutrition.

organize time with loved ones

You don’t have to wait until spring break to visit the people you love. You could organize a picnic or a farmer’s market outing with your friends or family if you live close to them. If you’re long-distance, you could either call them on the phone or FaceTime to still be able to see and talk to them in real-time. During the transition period from winter to spring, letting your loved ones know you’re thinking of them is a perfect thing to do.

try journaling