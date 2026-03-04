5 Places To Buy Your Keychains and How To Style Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something fun about finding the perfect accessory to put on a bag that matches your personality. Just like you match every bag to your outfit, you can also match your keychain to your look.

Lately, it’s become such a special activity to either create or search for the perfect bag charm. With so many options to choose from, how do you know which ones are best? As someone who’s an avid keychain collector (40 to be exact!) I’ll let you know my favorite ones to hang from my bag or stick in my shopping cart until payday.

POP MART

View this post on Instagram When it comes to keychains, the first place I always check is POP MART. Everyone is already familiar with THE MONSTERS series, also known as Labubus, but did you know that POP MART has so many other options? My personal favorite is a series named Hirono, but there are many other styles to choose from; it all depends on what suits you. Another fun thing about these characters is that there are so many different kinds you can get, and there are even accessories you can buy to dress up your characters. When it comes to styling, I’ve tried to collect matching colors and textures to achieve a cohesive look. It can be a tricky game, as almost all POP MART keychains are blind boxes, so good luck!

Lego

View this post on Instagram I not only collect keychains, but also LEGOs, and most of those often end up decorating a bag. I love a good blind box, but sometimes I have no idea what to do with it. The trinket usually ends up on my shelf, staring at me from the corner of my room. One way I learned to have the best of both worlds is by buying LEGO blind boxes. I then use a drill, pliers, and keychain set to add a loop to those minifigures and use them as keychains. The series I’ve done this with most is the F1 cars blind boxes, but any series would make cute keychains. LEGO also has pre-made keychains from their own series that are fun to collect; my New York LEGO keychain and I will remain together forever. I love to style these with cute matching colors, or even hang them from a bag while wearing a costume, like on Halloween. I’m looking at you, LEGO Scarlet Witch Keychain.

Jellycat

View this post on Instagram What’s not to love about a plushy hanging from your bag? One place with the cutest plushy trinkets that’s constantly releasing new designs is Jellycat! I’ve always loved how they come with a name and, on the bigger Jellycats, a little tag that says, “Please take care of me.” It makes me feel entitled to carry them with me everywhere. When it comes to styling these, I’d try to match them with where you’re going. Going to the beach? There’s a Jellycat for that. Going to school? There’s also a Jellycat for that. I truly believe they have one for every occasion. These also come with a little hoop that you can use to add them to other keychains or make them a custom charm or bracelet with their name, something that’s been on my craft list for a while now.

Etsy

View this post on Instagram Etsy is my go-to shop for any trinkets, especially keychains. I’ve always been able to find one for every occasion, artist, or fandom I’ve been part of. They’re also mostly handmade, which makes the keychain feel even more special and unique. It means a lot when you get to add something to your bag that you know is made with love. With Etsy, I mainly use it to find keychains to attach to my concert bags, as there are often ones specifically made to match the concert’s theme or artist.

