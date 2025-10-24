Ranking the LEGO Botanicals Collection Sets

LEGO has ingeniously created a niche for adults who still love the feeling of creating and displaying their work. With many themes geared toward adults, LEGO sets are flying off the shelves.
The LEGO Botanicals Collection is arguably their most popular one. Appealing to LEGO fanatics and non-fans alike, the Botanicals Collection is the perfect intersection of aesthetic and nostalgia. The best part? Many of the sets featured in this collection are made using plant-based plastics, promoting sustainability with every piece. If you’re thinking this collection might be for you, here’s a list of the best ones.
- Flower Bouquet
-
The Flower Bouquet is the one that started it all. As one of the first LEGO Botanical sets, this beautiful arrangement piques the interest of anybody whose fresh flowers never seem to last long enough. This genius design, with vibrant yet neutral colors, makes for the perfect addition to any room. This classic set is what started my LEGO journey, reigniting my childhood love for them.
- Happy Plants
-
While probably the least challenging on this list, the Happy Plants are undoubtedly the cutest. If you want a reason to smile every day, these two new friends could be it. You can even arrange the arms so they can hold hands. You absolutely can’t go wrong with these adorable yet straightforward succulents!
- WilDflower Bouquet
-
The Wildflower Bouquet is the brighter, more colorful cousin to the Flower Bouquet. Looking for an eye-catching centerpiece? This set is sure to light up any room you place it in. With daisies, lavender, ferns, and many other gorgeous plants, what’s not to love?
- Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree
-
The first bonsai tree on this list is also the most stunning. With a color scheme of reds and oranges, the Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree is the perfect botanical set to build during fall. This bonsai stands out to me as a unique and substantial piece, and it needs to be displayed accordingly. Making it front and center is the best way to showcase the beauty that comes with a different set like this.
- Bonsai Tree
-
The original Bonsai Tree, released with the Flower Bouquet, is another classic set. With interchangeable leaves, this set is the most interactive; it can fit whatever niche you need. The classic green easily transforms into the pink cherry blossom (made from frog bricks!) to fit every season. Personally, I would keep the cherry blossom year-round, but the green is always a solid choice.
- Plum Blossom
-
You could make the argument that the Plum Blossom is the strangest on this list, but not in a bad way. The intriguing silhouette of this set can spice up any boring room. It’s the perfect conversation starter! While not my favorite, I can see how someone could be drawn to the unique look of this set.
- Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet
-
Last, but certainly not least, is the Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet. LEGO knows what its audience wants, and the answer is always more flower bouquets. If you’re someone like me, whose whole apartment is pink, this set is the way to go! It’s similar to the other ones, which does leave a bit to be desired, but you can’t deny its charm.
Every set in the LEGO Botanicals Collection is so pretty that it’s hard to choose favorites. If you’re considering buying one of these sets (or any other theme), it’ll definitely be worth your time and creative energy!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!