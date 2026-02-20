The Ultimate Guide to the Perfect ’90s Blowout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Victoria’s Secret (VS) supermodel look has been making a resurgence lately with the return of their fashion show, and along with that, is the VS bombshell blowout. Welcome to your ultimate guide to the perfect hairstyle!

Big Hair is Back

Before we can get into the tutorial, you first have to understand what exactly a blowout is. According to W Magazine, a blowout is “big, bouncy, and impeccably glossy.”

With the rise of early 2000s fashion trends making a comeback with layers, chunky jewelry, and fun patterns, so has the “bombshell blowout.” Worn by icons such as Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel, it’s hard to not want to be like them, especially their hair! Perfect, beautiful, bouncy curls are completely versatile and can be worn for any event.

What You Actually Need

Getting a perfect blowout is easy to say, but the process of achieving said look is the hard part. With different videos and articles telling you to get different creams, products, and tools, it can be overwhelming, to say the least.

The first product I use to achieve this blowout is the Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush. The $155 price tag is a little intimidating, but don’t worry, any blow-dry brush works; this is just the one I happen to have.

Next is any set of hair rollers. These rollers from Amazon are the exact ones I have, but any similar kit works. You want some with different sizes for variety in your curls. You should also have a curling iron; any big barrel curling iron will work.

To top it all off, I like to use the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Blowout Finishing Spray. This comes highly recommended from me. It holds my hair without being sticky or crunchy, smells good, and makes my hair shiny! I also recommend an overnight blowout set. Now, this is also flexible based on what brand you get, but this set from Amazon is the exact set that I have.

How To Get the Look

Now that you have all your products, it’s time to start the process. I personally think freshly washed hair gives me the best look. With that being said, you’re going to start with damp, freshly washed hair, and brush your hair while blow-drying. It’s important to note that there are two different ways I get a blowout: the OG method and the overnight method. Both start with blow-drying your hair.

The OG Method

Once your hair has been blow-dried, you’re going to section your hair. I put all my hair back, besides the very front. If you have curtain bangs, use those front pieces.

You’re going to take your big barrel curler (after heat protectant, obviously) and curl your hair towards your face, not upwards. Once you’ve finished curling, put hairspray on each curl before you roll them.

Now, you’re going to take a roller (medium-sized for the curls closest to your face and larger for the ones further away from your face) and roll that curl upwards away from your face. Repeat these steps for each section of your hair. There should be three sections on the top of your head, and two sections on each side of your head, depending on how much hair you have.

Don’t take the rollers out until they’ve cooled. The longer you leave it in, the better, of course, but if you’re in a time crunch, let your hair cool at the very least, and then hairspray the rollers before you take them out.

When you take your rollers out, don’t just pull them, as it’ll make your hair fall faster. Try to hold the top of the hair and “unroll” the hair in the motion of the curl.

Finally, shake your head around a bit, fluff the roots of the hair together to eliminate some of the separation from the earlier sectioning of the hair. Enjoy your “model off-duty” look. Take some pictures, dress it up or down, strut around your room, or whatever you want to do.

The Overnight Method

This is for those who don’t have all that time to do the 10-step routine, or if you don’t feel like it. I use the exact kit I linked earlier, and it’s helpful to have four rods.

Once you’ve blow-dried your hair, you’re going to section your hair into four sections. Split the top and back of your hair into two, with your bangs or front and top area in one section and the back and nape area in another. Then each side of your hair will have its own section.

You’re going to take your first roller and roll it in a downwards motion towards your face, and then once complete, you’re going to clip the clips on the end of the rod together. This should create a “donut shape.” You’re going to hairspray each section and repeat step two for all the sections.

After that, go to sleep. When taking them out the next morning, unclip the hair and unroll it opposite of how you rolled the curl up. Once all the rolls are out, flip your hair around, re-part your hair, and hairspray one last time.

This method is a lot less complicated and easier in my opinion. However, both routines achieve the same idea.

Shortcuts and Cheat Codes

Multiple curls one roller

For the larger rollers, I’ll section my hair to include two, sometimes three curls in the same roller, and then roll it, because it makes my hair curlier and last longer.

Dry Shampoo

If it seems like your hair is falling flat, dry-shampooing only the roots will help refresh some of that volume, especially if you want to rock the style for a couple of days.

Hair Spray Techniques

Once my hair is out, I focus my hairspray on the roots more than the ends of my hair because it preserves the volume for longer. Just make sure you keep the bottle further away because it can make the hair look greasy or crunchy.

Hair oil

Another finishing trick is that I’ll put hair oil on the ends of my hair once all the rollers are out. This helps my hair feel soft, look shiny, and smell good.

Haircut

Now, any girl with any hair type can do a blowout and look good. However, I’ll say I noticed my blowouts looked much bouncier after I got a haircut with lots of layers. I asked for long, face-framing layers, and it helped exponentially.

Confidence

Confidence is key! The first time I went out in public with a blowout, I wasn’t used to having such big hair, and I felt self-conscious. To any girl feeling like I did, all that matters is that you like it.

Big hair is back, and a blowout is the easiest way to lean into it. With the right tools and a little practice, it’s a look that instantly pulls everything together. Consider this your sign to enter your cool girl blowout era!

