Banging Bangs: Elevate Your Look With a Fringe

Bangs are a bold and fun way to change up your appearance. I have numerous iconic women as bangspo, including Zooey Deschanel and Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad‘s Jane). I chopped my bangs impulsively during the summer of 2022 and have kept them ever since! I had bangs since I was a child until the age of 13, and then I cut them again during my senior year of high school, so I consider myself an expert. There are some trials and tribulations that come with bangs, so be warned: This hairstyle isn’t for everyone. Although they’re fashionable, bangs require a lot of maintenance.

There are so many kinds of bangs available including micro, wispy, thick, curtain, and more! The options are unlimited, so if you’ve been afraid to cut bangs, keep reading to learn some of my advice for keeping bangs as well as the disadvantages of having them.

tips

wash them in the sink

My biggest advice for bangs is to wash them in the sink! After a day or two, your bangs may get flat and oily. This is a great method to refresh your bangs, especially if you have somewhere to go later in the day. Wash your bangs in the sink with shampoo, then blow-dry and straighten to your preference. I found this hack to be the most simple and convenient for me, especially when I’m running late.

start long

Less is more. When trimming bangs for the first time, start long. You can always go shorter! This tip is especially important if you decide to trim your bangs yourself, as I’ve had accidental micro-bangs before due to careless cutting.

get cutting scissors

Get cutting scissors — you’ll notice a difference! I made the mistake of using craft scissors to snip my bangs, which resulted in a horrible mess of split ends. As a result, I purchased some hair-cutting scissors, which keep my bangs looking neat and sharp.

cons

windy days

The wind is your enemy! On windy days, having bangs is the worst since your hair blows all over the place. It isn’t the most flattering look to be walking to class with your bangs flying straight up, exposing your forehead.

maintenance

Bangs require time! I can’t just roll out of bed because my bangs usually look crazy. Every morning, my bangs look different and I never know what to expect when I wake up. I usually need to straighten or blow-dry them before heading out for the day. If you don’t like styling your hair, then bangs may not be the best option for you.

trimming

Bangs need to be trimmed frequently. I find myself trimming my bangs every two to three weeks depending on how long the grow-out is and based on my personal preference. However, due to this constant trimming, there are still times that I cut shorter than I would prefer.

Having bangs is a quick way to elevate your look. There’s an upkeep to them, but I don’t see myself changing my look anytime soon. Remember, hair grows back and you can always pin your bangs back to hide them. I’ve received numerous compliments on my hair, and having bangs saves me time on my brows because they’re mostly hidden by my hair. If you’ve been thinking about changing your look, go for it!

